Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The Austrian Alpine Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time in four years, where an eye-catching payout is on offer

Eugenio Chacarra takes a shot at the PGA Championship
Eugenio Chacarra is a recent DP World Tour winner in the field
The Austrian Alpine Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time in four years, with the action coming from the Jack Nicklaus-designed Gut Altentann Golf and Country Club near Salzburg.

The event is the fourth of the DP World Tour’s European Swing phase of the season, where players are battling to finish top of its rankings table for a $200,000 bonus and entry to each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments, as well as Rolex Series event the Genesis Scottish Open. Kristoffer Reitan, who won the Soudal Open, is currently leading the way.

As ever, there is also an attractive prize money payout for the tournament itself, with $2.75m to play for - the same as the Soudal Open. The winner will receive $467,500, with the runner-up in line for a $302,500 payday.

There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points available, with 585 going to the winner. Ryder Cup ranking points are also a consideration for eligible European players, with 1,000 on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the Austrian Alpine Open.

Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Who Are The Star Names In The Austrian Alpine Open?

Kristoffer Reitan takes a shot at the Soudal Open

Kristoffer Reitan plays after victory at the Soudal Open

At the Soudal Open in Belgium, Kristoffer Reitan overcame a nine-shot deficit to reach a playoff before claiming his maiden DP World Tour title, and he makes the short trip to Austria for this week’s event.

Another recent winner competing is Turkish Airlines Open champion Martin Couvra, while Hero Indian Open victor Eugenio Chacarra is another standout name in the field.

They’re far from the only players to have tasted success on the DP World Tour this season, with the likes of Qatar Masters champion Li Haotong, Porsche Singapore Classic winner Richard Mansell and Magical Kenya Open victor Jacques Kruyswijk also in the field.

Other well-known players teeing it up in Austria include Nacho Elvira, Adrian Otaegui, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul, and Romain Langasque, while Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who impressed in the early stages of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow before placing T60, also appears.

Where Is The Austrian Alpine Open?

The tournament takes place at Gut Altentann Golf Club near Salzburg. It was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1988. It features contoured bunker complexes, large greens and two lakes.

Who Is Playing In The Austrian Alpine Open?

Recent DP World Tour winners in the field include Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra and Eugenio Chacarra, while Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also competes.

