Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The Austrian Alpine Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time in four years, with the action coming from the Jack Nicklaus-designed Gut Altentann Golf and Country Club near Salzburg.

The event is the fourth of the DP World Tour’s European Swing phase of the season, where players are battling to finish top of its rankings table for a $200,000 bonus and entry to each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments, as well as Rolex Series event the Genesis Scottish Open. Kristoffer Reitan, who won the Soudal Open, is currently leading the way.

As ever, there is also an attractive prize money payout for the tournament itself, with $2.75m to play for - the same as the Soudal Open. The winner will receive $467,500, with the runner-up in line for a $302,500 payday.

There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points available, with 585 going to the winner. Ryder Cup ranking points are also a consideration for eligible European players, with 1,000 on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the Austrian Alpine Open.

Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

Who Are The Star Names In The Austrian Alpine Open?

Kristoffer Reitan plays after victory at the Soudal Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Soudal Open in Belgium, Kristoffer Reitan overcame a nine-shot deficit to reach a playoff before claiming his maiden DP World Tour title, and he makes the short trip to Austria for this week’s event.

Another recent winner competing is Turkish Airlines Open champion Martin Couvra, while Hero Indian Open victor Eugenio Chacarra is another standout name in the field.

They’re far from the only players to have tasted success on the DP World Tour this season, with the likes of Qatar Masters champion Li Haotong, Porsche Singapore Classic winner Richard Mansell and Magical Kenya Open victor Jacques Kruyswijk also in the field.

Other well-known players teeing it up in Austria include Nacho Elvira, Adrian Otaegui, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul, and Romain Langasque, while Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who impressed in the early stages of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow before placing T60, also appears.

Where Is The Austrian Alpine Open? The tournament takes place at Gut Altentann Golf Club near Salzburg. It was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1988. It features contoured bunker complexes, large greens and two lakes.