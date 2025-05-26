Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The Austrian Alpine Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time in four years, with the action coming from the Jack Nicklaus-designed Gut Altentann Golf and Country Club near Salzburg.
The event is the fourth of the DP World Tour’s European Swing phase of the season, where players are battling to finish top of its rankings table for a $200,000 bonus and entry to each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments, as well as Rolex Series event the Genesis Scottish Open. Kristoffer Reitan, who won the Soudal Open, is currently leading the way.
As ever, there is also an attractive prize money payout for the tournament itself, with $2.75m to play for - the same as the Soudal Open. The winner will receive $467,500, with the runner-up in line for a $302,500 payday.
There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points available, with 585 going to the winner. Ryder Cup ranking points are also a consideration for eligible European players, with 1,000 on offer.
Below is the prize money payout for the Austrian Alpine Open.
Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Who Are The Star Names In The Austrian Alpine Open?
At the Soudal Open in Belgium, Kristoffer Reitan overcame a nine-shot deficit to reach a playoff before claiming his maiden DP World Tour title, and he makes the short trip to Austria for this week’s event.
Another recent winner competing is Turkish Airlines Open champion Martin Couvra, while Hero Indian Open victor Eugenio Chacarra is another standout name in the field.
They’re far from the only players to have tasted success on the DP World Tour this season, with the likes of Qatar Masters champion Li Haotong, Porsche Singapore Classic winner Richard Mansell and Magical Kenya Open victor Jacques Kruyswijk also in the field.
Other well-known players teeing it up in Austria include Nacho Elvira, Adrian Otaegui, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul, and Romain Langasque, while Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who impressed in the early stages of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow before placing T60, also appears.
Where Is The Austrian Alpine Open?
The tournament takes place at Gut Altentann Golf Club near Salzburg. It was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1988. It features contoured bunker complexes, large greens and two lakes.
Who Is Playing In The Austrian Alpine Open?
Recent DP World Tour winners in the field include Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra and Eugenio Chacarra, while Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also competes.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
