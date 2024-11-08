McIlroy Names Four Events He's Likely To Cut From 2025 Schedule

After a packed 2024 schedule, Rory McIlroy is planning to cut back next year and has named four events he's likely to skip in order to remain fresher throughout the campaign.

When McIlroy tees it up at next week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai it will be his 27th event of the year - a number he admits is far too high.

The 35-year-old previously said he would cut back his schedule next year, with the Northern Irishman saying that "18 or 20 a year going forward" would be his ideal playing schedule.

Now he says at this stage of his career he's only going to play at venues he enjoys, as he named four events he's likely to skip in an exclusive with the Telegraph's James Corrigan.

The first four events he'll probably cut from his 2025 schedule include the Cognizant Classic, Valero Texas Open and perhaps worryingly for the PGA Tour, the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head and opening FedEx Cup Playoff event - the St Jude Championship.

“There’s a few tournaments that I played this year that I don’t usually play and that I might not play next year,” McIlroy told The Telegraph.

“I played the Cognizant in Palm Beach Gardens, [the Valero Texas Open in] San Antonio, and [the RBC Heritage at] Hilton Head. And I’ll probably not play the first playoff event in Memphis [FedEx St Jude Championship]. I mean, I finished basically dead last there this year and only moved down one spot in the playoff standings.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's the planned absence from the RBC Heritage and especially the FedEx St Jude that could worry PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan and the tournament sponsors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hilton Head is a slightly controversial Signature Event as it comes just a week after The Masters, and McIlroy was previously fined by the PGA Tour for his late withdrawal from it in 2023.

But perhaps the biggest problem for the PGA Tour will be not having the World No.3 and one of the biggest stars on the circuit taking part in the opening of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in Memphis.

With TV viewing figures continuing to slide and the ongoing battle for eyeballs with LIV Golf, the Tour needs to showcase it's biggest events, and McIlroy planning to skip two of them will not be welcome news.

The four-time Major champion though is trying to tailor his schedule to events and venues he likes, and with timings to ensure he remains fit and fresh - especially with a Ryder Cup on the horizon.

“Well, at this point in my career,” Mcilroy said. “Hey, I’m 35 and have been out here for 17, 18 years, so I’m just going to go to the places that I enjoy and where I play well.

"Look I’ve done the hard slog, I’ve done that sort of 25 to 30 events a year. And I’m not getting any younger.”