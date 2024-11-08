McIlroy Names Four Events He's Likely To Cut From 2025 Schedule
Rory McIlroy has named four events he's likely to skip next year as he cuts back on his playing schedule - including a Signature Event and a FedEx Cup Playoff tournament
After a packed 2024 schedule, Rory McIlroy is planning to cut back next year and has named four events he's likely to skip in order to remain fresher throughout the campaign.
When McIlroy tees it up at next week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai it will be his 27th event of the year - a number he admits is far too high.
The 35-year-old previously said he would cut back his schedule next year, with the Northern Irishman saying that "18 or 20 a year going forward" would be his ideal playing schedule.
Now he says at this stage of his career he's only going to play at venues he enjoys, as he named four events he's likely to skip in an exclusive with the Telegraph's James Corrigan.
The first four events he'll probably cut from his 2025 schedule include the Cognizant Classic, Valero Texas Open and perhaps worryingly for the PGA Tour, the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head and opening FedEx Cup Playoff event - the St Jude Championship.
“There’s a few tournaments that I played this year that I don’t usually play and that I might not play next year,” McIlroy told The Telegraph.
“I played the Cognizant in Palm Beach Gardens, [the Valero Texas Open in] San Antonio, and [the RBC Heritage at] Hilton Head. And I’ll probably not play the first playoff event in Memphis [FedEx St Jude Championship]. I mean, I finished basically dead last there this year and only moved down one spot in the playoff standings.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It's the planned absence from the RBC Heritage and especially the FedEx St Jude that could worry PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan and the tournament sponsors.
Hilton Head is a slightly controversial Signature Event as it comes just a week after The Masters, and McIlroy was previously fined by the PGA Tour for his late withdrawal from it in 2023.
But perhaps the biggest problem for the PGA Tour will be not having the World No.3 and one of the biggest stars on the circuit taking part in the opening of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in Memphis.
With TV viewing figures continuing to slide and the ongoing battle for eyeballs with LIV Golf, the Tour needs to showcase it's biggest events, and McIlroy planning to skip two of them will not be welcome news.
The four-time Major champion though is trying to tailor his schedule to events and venues he likes, and with timings to ensure he remains fit and fresh - especially with a Ryder Cup on the horizon.
“Well, at this point in my career,” Mcilroy said. “Hey, I’m 35 and have been out here for 17, 18 years, so I’m just going to go to the places that I enjoy and where I play well.
"Look I’ve done the hard slog, I’ve done that sort of 25 to 30 events a year. And I’m not getting any younger.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Among Notables In DP World Tour Q-school Line-Up
A recent LIV Golf player joins four Ryder Cup players and a host of multiple DP World Tour winners in a strong field for the Final Stage of Q-School
By Paul Higham Published
-
'These Are The 3 Hardest Bunker Shots You Could Ever Face'... Overcome Your Misfortune With Alex Elliott's Sand Save Masterclass
When faced with the hardest bunker shots in golf, most amateurs curse their luck and feel defeated before they even try... but PGA pro Alex Elliott can help!
By Alex Elliott Published
-
'Just Terrible' - Padraig Harrington Has Strong Words On New PGA Tour Proposals
Padraig Harrington is not a fan of the player-led PGA Tour proposals that will see field sizes reduced and Monday qualifiers become a thing of the past
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season heads to Mexico, as Erik van Rooyen defends his title
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Caddie Gives Fascinating Insight Into Season Earnings
Taking to social media, Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, revealed just how much he made looping for the PGA Tour player throughout 2024
By Matt Cradock Published
-
9 Big PGA Tour Names Not Signed Up To TGL
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's "tech-infused" league contains 24 of the PGA Tour's best players, but there are still a handful of notable absentees in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Money Rory McIlroy Has Made Every Year On The PGA And DP World Tours
Rory McIlroy is one of the highest paid golfers in the history of the sport - but how much has he won each year on the PGA and DP World Tours?
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Are The PGA Tour's Signature Events Good Or Bad For The Game?
Two Golf Monthly writers debate whether the PGA Tour's Signature Events have been a welcome addition to the sport or merely a rich-get-richer scheme
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Step In The Right Direction’ - Peter Malnati Backs Proposed Changes To PGA Tour
Peter Malnati, who is one of the player representatives on the PGA Tour Policy Board, believes proposed changes to the PGA Tour is a good thing for the game
By Joel Kulasingham Published