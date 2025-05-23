Rory McIlroy Set To Skip The Memorial Tournament For First Time In Eight Years
After seven consecutive appearances, Rory McIlroy looks like skipping The Memorial Tournament this year as part of his US Open prepaprations
For the first time since 2017 Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up at The Memorial Tournament unless he is a late addition to the field.
New Masters champion McIlroy is the biggest name not currently confirmed for Jack Nicklaus' Signature Event on the PGA Tour - which is held at Muirfield Village from May 29-June 1.
The Memorial is also not listed on his official website as being part of McIlroy's upcoming 2025 schedule, with the RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 down as his next tournament.
Being one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events, a stellar field is expected and McIlroy was thought likely to play - as he's appeared in The Memorial for the last seven consecutive years.
The new career Grand Slam winner may still make The Memorial, but he has to declare his intention to play before 5pm ET on Friday.
McIlroy said at the start of the season he wanted to limit his schedule to help him perform better in the Majors, and since he's playing in the Canadian Open the week before the US Open he may not want to play back-to-back events before tackling Oakmont.
The timing will attract attention though as it means he still won't be facing the media after his no-show for all four days of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
And it means any questions about his non-conforming driver, which should be a non-story but has grown legs thanks to his media silence, will only get bigger by the time he shows up in Canada.
As for The Memorial, World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will tee it up fresh off his PGA Championship victory, while 2023 Memorial winner Viktor Hovland also plays.
Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau have committed to playing, along with Ludvig Aberg who finished T5 on his Memorial debut last year.
If McIlroy doesn't play it'll be the third Signature Event he's missed this season out of seven - having skipped the opener at The Sentry and also the RBC Heritage, which was understandable as that was held the week after he won The Masters.
The Memorial was played the week before the US Open last year, with many players suggesting that was not the best given it resulted in two huge, tough events being played back-to-back.
McIlroy played the Canadian Open, The Memorial and the US Open in consecutive weeks, culminating in that heartbreaking loss at Pinehurst No.2.
A he said he "hit a wall" after playing that much intense golf, which was one reason for wanting to reduce his 2025 schedule.
McIlroy was also one of those who said The Memorial should be more of a standalone event, and for 2025 it's back in it's regular spot, only with McIlroy curretly not being part of the field.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
