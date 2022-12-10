The Match VII 2022 Live Stream

The Match returns this week as Tiger Woods (opens in new tab) and Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab) take on the friendly pairing of Jordan Spieth (opens in new tab) and Justin Thomas (opens in new tab). The event will take place at Pelican Golf Club in Florida and it will take place over 12 holes. The format is best ball, meaning each player on each team plays his own ball throughout the round and lowest score of the two players counts as the team score on each hole. There will also be five special challenges that will generate donations from the players.

Started in 2018, The Match is a series of of head-to-head exhibition matches that feature the best of the golf world, as well as from other sports. For example previous editions have featured Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Steph Curry, Patrick Mahomes and so on.

The course itself has been seen out on Tour before, as the LPGA Tour has headed there for the Pelican Women's Championship over the last 3 years. Sei Young Kim won the inaugural event, whilst Nelly Korda has won the last two tournaments so big names seem to flourish at the course.

So to make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details.

The Match VII Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 The Match VII

All times EST

Saturday, December 10: 6pm (TNT, with simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN)

UK TV Schedule - 2022 The Match VII

Sunday, December 11: 12am-4am Eurosport 2

Unfortunately Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf specifically will not televise any of The Match VII this year with Eurosport televising the action late at night in the UK. There will be four hours of action on the channel. But do not fret, because Eurosport 2 is a channel available through Sky. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

