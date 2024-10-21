TGL Ticket Details Released Ahead Of Inaugural Season (And They're More Expensive Than A Major)
Fans can register for early access to tickets to attend Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-infused golf competition
The schedule for the inaugural season of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-infused TGL has been confirmed, with the action getting underway on 7 January, and details have also been released on acquiring tickets to the matchups at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.
Fans interested in attending the contests can register for early access via the official TGL website. Each will see 1,500 fans situated close to the field of play, with the idea that the experience will be similar to sitting courtside at an NBA game or on the glass at an NHL game.
There is only a limited time to sign up via the early access route, with the presale beginning on Monday 28 October. However, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday 29 October for those who miss out.
A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)
A photo posted by on
Single match tickets start at $160, which is significantly cheaper than the eye-watering Ryder Cup prices spotted for the 2025 Bethpage Black showdown between Keegan Bradley’s Team USA and Luke Donald’s Team Europe. There, prices are expected to rise from a 2023 price of $277 for a competition day to almost $750.
Of course, the TGL has nothing like the profile or prestige of the Ryder Cup. However, the starting prices are more expensive than some Major tickets, with the cheapest daily tickets for the three 2025 showpiece events except the PGA Championship starting at around $140 each.
Nevertheless, fans will still get to see some of the world’s best players in action at the TGL, whose arena will be kitted out with 64 feet by 46 feet simulator as well as three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.
Among the players signed up for one of the six teams taking part in the inaugural season are co-founders McIlroy and Woods, Bradley, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the event in 2022, World No.2 Xander Schauffele and World No.5 Ludvig Aberg. Meanwhile, three of the four players on each team will compete in each of their matches.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The first matchup will see Schauffele, Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young’s New York Golf Club take on The Bay Golf Club, whose team members are Aberg, Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry.
However, the fourth match looks like being one of the most anticipated of the season as it sees McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf, which also includes Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, face Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club, which includes Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner on its roster.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Which Player Is Set To Earn A LIV Golf Card Via The Asian Tour's International Series?
The International Series is a group of elevated events on the Asian Tour, with its season winner receiving a start in the LIV Golf League next season - but who is currently in pole position?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why This Popular Type Of Club Is Dying Out On Tour
More and more male professional players are ditching these clubs popular at amateur level in favor of alternative options, but why is this the case?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
TGL Confirms 2025 Schedule And Opening Fixture Of Tech-Infused Competition
The TGL will begin on 7 January
By Mike Hall Published
-
Niall Horan Invests In Rory McIlroy’s TGL Team As Tyrrell Hatton Replacement Confirmed
The former One Direction singer has invested in Boston Common Golf as Tyrrell Hatton's replacement is announced
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Remember TGL? Several New Details (Including An Official Start Date) Emerge On Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Postponed Golf League
PGA Tour golfer Rickie Fowler explains a whole host of fresh details on the indoor golf competition, which is set to begin in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
TGL Confirms Newest Side As Atlanta Drive GC Complete Four-Man Squad
The TGL franchise has confirmed its newest team, which features Major winners and Ryder Cuppers
By Michael Weston Published
-
TGL New York - All You Need To Know About The Steven Cowen-Owned Franchise
All you need to know about TGL New York, the fourth team to be announced ahead of the inaugural season
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Justin Thomas' TGL Team And Who Owns It
All you need to know about Atlanta Drive Golf Club, who will have Justin Thomas in the team for TGL
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods Makes Latest Jibe At LIV Golf After Launching Jupiter Links TGL Club
The 15-time Major winner said he "couldn't figure what the hell was going on" at times when watching the PIF-backed Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shot Clock And Referee Among New Elements Revealed By TGL
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will incorporate competitive aspects from other sports like American Football and Tennis in their new tech-forward golf league
By Jonny Leighfield Published