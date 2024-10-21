TGL Ticket Details Released Ahead Of Inaugural Season (And They're More Expensive Than A Major)

The schedule for the inaugural season of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-infused TGL has been confirmed, with the action getting underway on 7 January, and details have also been released on acquiring tickets to the matchups at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

Fans interested in attending the contests can register for early access via the official TGL website. Each will see 1,500 fans situated close to the field of play, with the idea that the experience will be similar to sitting courtside at an NBA game or on the glass at an NHL game.

There is only a limited time to sign up via the early access route, with the presale beginning on Monday 28 October. However, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday 29 October for those who miss out.

Single match tickets start at $160, which is significantly cheaper than the eye-watering Ryder Cup prices spotted for the 2025 Bethpage Black showdown between Keegan Bradley’s Team USA and Luke Donald’s Team Europe. There, prices are expected to rise from a 2023 price of $277 for a competition day to almost $750.

Of course, the TGL has nothing like the profile or prestige of the Ryder Cup. However, the starting prices are more expensive than some Major tickets, with the cheapest daily tickets for the three 2025 showpiece events except the PGA Championship starting at around $140 each.

Nevertheless, fans will still get to see some of the world’s best players in action at the TGL, whose arena will be kitted out with 64 feet by 46 feet simulator as well as three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

Among the players signed up for one of the six teams taking part in the inaugural season are co-founders McIlroy and Woods, Bradley, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the event in 2022, World No.2 Xander Schauffele and World No.5 Ludvig Aberg. Meanwhile, three of the four players on each team will compete in each of their matches.

The first matchup will see Schauffele, Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young’s New York Golf Club take on The Bay Golf Club, whose team members are Aberg, Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry.

However, the fourth match looks like being one of the most anticipated of the season as it sees McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf, which also includes Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, face Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club, which includes Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner on its roster.