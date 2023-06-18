US Open Golf Live Leaderboard 2023 Round 4 Updates: Can Rory McIlroy Topple Rickie Fowler?

(Image credit: Copyright USGA)

It hasn't been the usual sort of US Open we expect, with more birdies and lower scoring than we usually expect from golf's "toughest test". But it has been great fun to see the players taking on the quirky Los Angeles Country Club set-up. It has also helped to provide us with an excellent leaderboard with some of the biggest names in golf atop it.

The fans will be cheering on Rickie Fowler as he tries to win his first Major, but they will also have a close eye on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who play together in the group in front of Rickie, and could put on early pressure.

Keep up to date with all the drama with our live updates below.

US OPEN HEADLINES

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark locked together at top of leaderboard

Rory McIlroy one shot back

Tee Times a little earlier tonight

Strong leaderboard with potential for others to come through and win

US OPEN LEADERBOARD 2023

-10 Fowler, Clark

-9 McIlroy

-7 Scheffler

-6 English

-5 Johnson, Schauffele

-4 Nagano

-3 Kim, DeChambeau, Smith