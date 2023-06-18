US Open Golf Live Leaderboard 2023 Round 4 Updates: Can Rory McIlroy Topple Rickie Fowler?

It hasn't been the usual sort of US Open we expect, with more birdies and lower scoring than we usually expect from golf's "toughest test". But it has been great fun to see the players taking on the quirky Los Angeles Country Club set-up. It has also helped to provide us with an excellent leaderboard with some of the biggest names in golf atop it.
The fans will be cheering on Rickie Fowler as he tries to win his first Major, but they will also have a close eye on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who play together in the group in front of Rickie, and could put on early pressure.
Keep up to date with all the drama with our live updates below.
US OPEN HEADLINES
- Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark locked together at top of leaderboard
- Rory McIlroy one shot back
- Tee Times a little earlier tonight
- Strong leaderboard with potential for others to come through and win
US OPEN LEADERBOARD 2023
- -10 Fowler, Clark
- -9 McIlroy
- -7 Scheffler
- -6 English
- -5 Johnson, Schauffele
- -4 Nagano
- -3 Kim, DeChambeau, Smith
FINAL ROUND PIN POSITIONS
FINAL ROUND PIN POSITIONS

Hole locations for Round 4 of the 123rd #USOpen at LACC.
15... yikes!
RORY'S MAJOR WINS...
Will the Ulsterman add a fifth later? Here are McIlroy's four Major wins to date.
He's currently the 2/1 favourite.
who's your money on?
I've been backing this guy in the Majors since the 2014 PGA Championship. Thought he'd be in double digits by now. I'm too far down the line to stop backing him now, but should he get the job done later today, I won't be anywhere near breaking even. Still, come on Rory.
WELCOME TO THE FINAL ROUND
Good afternoon, Happy Father's Day etc. Right, who's winning this thing?
CRACKING LEADERBOARD - MUCH EXCITEMENT
What a brilliant looking leaderboard going into the Sunday of what has been a different, but thoroughly enjoyable US Open. Two huge fan favourites Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy are seperated by a shot - while the excellent Wyndham Clark could spoil the party.