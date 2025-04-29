PGA Championship Tickets Still Available: How Much And Where To Buy For Quail Hollow In Two Weeks’ Time

The second men’s Major of the year, the PGA Championship, is a little over two weeks from starting, but fans can still get their hands on tickets for the big event at Quail Hollow.

Fans can attend the North Carolina venue from Monday, May 12th, right through to the final round the following Sunday, with the opportunity to purchase tickets on any of the seven days.

Ticket platform SeatGeek lists Championship+ tickets for Monday at $76 each, including fees. They offer access to Quail Hollow and offer the chance for holders to redeem “one entree, snack and non-alcoholic drink per visit to any concessions market.”

It’s more expensive for the same deal on Tuesday, coming in at $99 each, while those wishing to attend on Wednesday will be charged $122.

Not surprisingly, there is a sizeable leap in ticket prices for the four rounds of action, with Championship+ tickets for Thursday costing $237 each, increasing to $324 per person on Friday then $383 on Saturday with tickets for Sunday costing $282, where someone will lift the famous Wanamaker Trophy, won last year by Xander Schauffele.

Big crowds saw Xander Schauffele win the title a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are also Club PGA Hospitality tickets available for the third and fourth rounds, costing $1,881 for Saturday's play and $1,819 on Sunday. Holders will have access to the hospitality venue and the grounds, and they will be able to take advantage of food buffet offerings, an open bar, seating at indoor tables and an outdoor patio.

Per the official PGA Championship website, juniors aged 15 and under receive free grounds access when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Quail Hollow, which previously hosted the event in 2017, is reportedly set for record-breaking crowds. In February, US news website Axiom.com reported that around 200,000 people are expected to attend, with 40,000 on peak days, while tournament director Jason Sourcy expressed confidence that it would be a sellout. That news came after a similar number of fans attended the 2024 event at Valhalla.

PGA Championship Ticket Prices