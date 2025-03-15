David Corben And Harry Crockett Stage Late Comeback To Win Sunningdale Foursomes
The pairs tournament went down to the final hole in what was a dramatic conclusion to the famous event
David Corben and Harry Crockett staged a dramatic late fightback to win the 2025 Sunningdale Foursomes, overturning a 2-down deficit with three holes to play to claim a 1-up victory over Monty Holcombe and Oscar Lent.
When Walton Heath pairing Holcombe and Lent extended their advantage on Sunningdale Old's par-3 15th, it looked as though the title would be theirs.
However, Corben fired a beautiful 8-iron to three feet on the following hole, which his partner cleaned up, and when Holcombe and Lent bogeyed the 17th, the match went down to the final hole all-square.
With the match delicately poised, both Lent and Corben managed to stay calm and find the green with their approach shots.
However, moments later, Holcombe ran his long attempt from the front of the putting surface five feet past - and Lent, with the pressure on, missed the return putt for par.
Corben, a three-time Surrey county champion, was then able to step in and tidy up for a famous victory.
"It feels so emotional," said Corben. "It was so close and such a battle but we stuck in there and worked so hard.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Losing wasn’t really an option, but we were of course up against it after 15, so it was nice to hit that shot into 16 to give us a chance.
"However, I just wanted to fight until the end for my playing partner. He was exceptional."
Corben, who plays out of Hindhead Golf Club in Surrey, was also quick to praise his fellow amateur opponents.
"Monty and Oscar are two great players who I have got to know in recent years through playing for Surrey.
"I knew when I first met them that they were going to be great players and they showed how good they are today.
"I am sure their time will come, but for us it is so special to know that we will have our names on the famous Sunningdale Foursomes winners’ board.”
Crockett, 23, from Addington Palace, who earlier made two vital clutch putts on the seventh and eighth holes to save par, added: “It feels incredible to win this event.
"David showed his class in those closing holes and it feels very special. The Foursomes is one of golf’s most famous tournaments, so to win it is unreal."
Earlier in the day, Corben and Crockett overcame last year’s champions and favorites Dylan Shaw-Radford and Harley Smith 1-up in their semi-final.
Lent and Holcombe, meanwhile, won by the same score against professionals Harry Walch, representing Quail Hollow, and former Walker Cup player Angus Flanagan (St George’s Hill).
The Sunningdale Foursomes, which was first played in 1934 with just 46 pairs, is an annual golf tournament which takes place over four days each March at Sunningdale Golf Club.
It is an open tournament for pairs featuring any combination of male or female, professional or amateur golfers - and each player is handicapped as such.
In this year’s event, the 91st edition, 128 pairs teed it up, and it proved another memorable week at the iconic venue, with a number of big names attracting huge crowds.
Former Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Wales legend Gareth Bale, a self-confessed golf nut (a good one, at that), was playing in his first Sunningdale Foursomes.
The former professional soccer player, who also spent a short spell at Los Angeles FC towards the end of his career, exited in the first round with playing partner Matthew Wylie.
However, Solheim Cup superstars Charley Hull and Georgia Hall proved one of the stories of the tournament, advancing to the last 16 before falling to Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans 4&3.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Reunited With Old Clubs After Near $1000 Uber Ride
The four-time Major winner switched back to his old clubs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the Uber trip to get them costing a near $1000
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Incredible Numbers Behind Justin Thomas' Historic Second Round At The Players Championship
The American produced an incredible second round at the famous TPC Sawgrass, with Thomas rewriting a number of records on Friday
By Michael Weston Published
-
College Golfer Apologizes After Being Removed From TPC Sawgrass For Heckling Rory McIlroy
University of Texas golfer, Luke Potter made a comment to McIlroy during Tuesday's practice round which caused the World No.2 to take his phone
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charley Hull And Georgia Hall Knocked Out Of Sunningdale Foursomes
The LPGA Tour stars fell short against Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans in the last 16 of the prestigious contest
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull And Georgia Hall March Into Sunningdale Foursomes Last 16
The LPGA Tour pair comfortably won both of their matches on day two of the prestigious event and look like the team to beat heading into the last 16
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Brandel Chamblee Claims There Would Be 'Uproar On The PGA Tour' If LIV Golfers Were Allowed To Play Signature Events
The Golf Channel analyst claimed 'it would be wrong' if players from the LIV Golf League were allowed to play Signature Events on the PGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Is It Finally Time For Tiger Woods To Walk Away From Professional Golf?
The 15-time Major winner faces another long spell on the sidelines after undergoing achilles surgery
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'That's One Of Those Rules In Golf Where It's Like, Why Are We Making This So Complicated?' - Wyndham Clark Questions Rule He Almost Got Caught Out By At Arnold Palmer Invitational
The 2023 US Open champion almost fell foul of a little-known golf rule last week at Bay Hill - which he has described as "complicated"
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Charley Hull And Georgia Hall Progress As Gareth Bale Knocked Out Of Sunningdale Foursomes
The Solheim Cup stars made it through on Tuesday as five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale lost on the final hole
By Elliott Heath Published