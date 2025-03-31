'Get Sprung' - This Andy Murray-Narrated Short Film From Callaway Golf Will Get Your Juices Flowing For The Golfing Season Ahead...
Callaway's new 'Get Sprung' film marks the start of the golfing season in Europe
Clocks have now gone forward in Europe and Spring is here, which Callaway Golf has marked with its epic new 'Get Sprung' short film.
The 1min 10sec video features a host of the brand's biggest UK creators and is narrated by none other than three-time tennis grand slam winner Andy Murray, who recently signed with Callaway after last year changing his X bio to: 'I played tennis. I now play golf.'
Murray starts out the video asking if there's anything worse than a front-room swing or carpet putting, as we see the sad shot of miserable rain falling and sad golfers staying indoors...
The video culminates with some sunny spring weather and will surely get the juices flowing for the golfing season ahead.
Watch Callaway's 'Get Sprung' film:
'Get Sprung' synopsis:
As the clocks go forward this weekend and golfers across Europe prepare for spring weather, Callaway Golf Europe has today unveiled a new film, Get Sprung.
Narrated by tennis legend and keen golfer, Andy Murray, who is Callaway’s latest ambassador, the film humorously captures the frustrations of being stuck indoors during the wet and cold Winter months while itching to get back onto the fairways.
To bring the film to life, Callaway assembled a strong roster of talent, including the ForeBrothers (Patrick, Ronan and Declan Moloney), Inci Mehmet, Trey Niven, and George Blackshaw – all embodying the shared desire for longer days, better weather, and the perfect conditions to finally get back on the course.
They are joined on screen by Callaway Staffer, two-time Major winner and Olympic Gold Medallist, Xander Schauffele, who is inducing envy from the Europeans as he enjoys golf in sunnier climes.
