Angel Hidalgo Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Professional Golfer
Get to know DP World Tour player Angel Hidalgo better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
Angel Hidalgo is one of the latest young talents to emerge from Spain and is enjoying a fine start to his professional career on the DP World Tour. Find out more about his career and background below.
Angel Hidalgo Facts
1. His full name is Angel Hidalgo Portillo.
2. Hidalgo was born in the popular holiday destination of Marbella, Spain on April 28, 1998.
3. After being encouraged to take up the sport by his father and grandfather, Hidalgo began playing at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina from the age of two.
4. His father, also named Angel Hidalgo, was a professional golfer as well.
5. Hidalgo is currently attached to RCG Las Brisas in Marbella.
6. He is a two-time Spanish Amateur champion - in 2016 and 2018.
7. Hidalgo represented Spain three times at the European Amateur Team Championship and helped his nation win the event in 2017.
8. Hidalgo turned professional in 2018.
9. The Spaniard began on the Alps Tour and Challenge Tour and won all three of his first professional titles in 2021 - culminating in victory at the Big Green Egg German Challenge on the Challenge Tour.
10. Since 2022, Hidalgo has competed on the DP World Tour but is yet to win. He came close at the 2022 Andalucia Masters when finishing fourth. He led after round one as a result of a superb 63 and ended one stroke off Bernhard Langer's course record.
11. Hidalgo competed in his first Major at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon after making it through final qualifying at Dundonald Links.
12. His best-ever OWGR position is 205th.
Angel Hidalgo Bio
|Full Name
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Born
|April 28, 1998 - Marbella, Spain
|Turned Pro
|2018
|Former Tours
|Alps Tour, Challenge Tour
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Pro Wins
|3
|Career-High OWGR
|205th
|Best Major Finish
|Cut (2024 Open Championship)
