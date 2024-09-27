Angel Hidalgo Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Professional Golfer

Get to know DP World Tour player Angel Hidalgo better with these facts regarding his life and career so far

Angel Hidalgo at the 2024 Open Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Angel Hidalgo is one of the latest young talents to emerge from Spain and is enjoying a fine start to his professional career on the DP World Tour. Find out more about his career and background below.

Angel Hidalgo Facts

1. His full name is Angel Hidalgo Portillo.

2. Hidalgo was born in the popular holiday destination of Marbella, Spain on April 28, 1998.

3. After being encouraged to take up the sport by his father and grandfather, Hidalgo began playing at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina from the age of two.

4. His father, also named Angel Hidalgo, was a professional golfer as well.

5. Hidalgo is currently attached to RCG Las Brisas in Marbella.

6. He is a two-time Spanish Amateur champion - in 2016 and 2018.

7. Hidalgo represented Spain three times at the European Amateur Team Championship and helped his nation win the event in 2017.

8. Hidalgo turned professional in 2018.

9. The Spaniard began on the Alps Tour and Challenge Tour and won all three of his first professional titles in 2021 - culminating in victory at the Big Green Egg German Challenge on the Challenge Tour.

Angel Hidalgo at the 2024 Open de Espana

Angel Hidalgo at the 2024 Open de Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Since 2022, Hidalgo has competed on the DP World Tour but is yet to win. He came close at the 2022 Andalucia Masters when finishing fourth. He led after round one as a result of a superb 63 and ended one stroke off Bernhard Langer's course record.

11. Hidalgo competed in his first Major at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon after making it through final qualifying at Dundonald Links.

12. His best-ever OWGR position is 205th.

Angel Hidalgo Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Full NameAngel Hidalgo Portillo
BornApril 28, 1998 - Marbella, Spain
Turned Pro2018
Former ToursAlps Tour, Challenge Tour
Current TourDP World Tour
Pro Wins3
Career-High OWGR205th
Best Major FinishCut (2024 Open Championship)
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸