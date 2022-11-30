South African Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
Daniel Van Tonder will be in Johannesburg to defend his title in a field dominated by local talent
After last week’s Joburg Open, the DP World Tour stays in Johannesburg for the South African Open.
First held in 1903, the South African Open is one of the oldest national golf opens in the world. The Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate is the venue for the event, which is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. Daniel Van Tonder defends the title he won last year when he beat compatriot Oliver Bekker by one shot.
Becker, who played in the opening LIV Golf tournament of 2022, also plays in a field where South African players are expected to dominate in their homeland. That includes Hennie du Plessis and 2020 winner Branden Grace, both of whom also played in LIV Golf's inaugural season.
One of the favourites will be Thriston Lawrence, fresh from being named DP World Tour Rookie of the Year. Lawrence has two victories on the Tour, including the 2021 Joburg Open title, and he will be confident of claiming more success in front of the home fans. World No.60 Dean Burmester, who gained his first PGA Tour card for the 2022/23 season, is another local player who will be expected to perform well, while another South African, George Coetzee, participates too. The winner six years ago, Brandon Stone, also plays, while Shaun Norris is another South African with recent success in his homeland - he won March’s Steyn City Championship in Midrand.
Aside from the homegrown talent, there are some intriguing names from elsewhere. One of the players to watch is another with LIV Golf history – Spaniard Adrian Otaegui. He made headlines by storming to victory by six shots in October’s Andalucia Masters at Valderrama and will be looking for a similar performance this week as he bids to break the South African dominance. Elsewhere, 2017 winner, Englishman Graeme Storm, also plays. He beat Rory McIlroy in a playoff in the tournament five years ago.
Players are competing for a $1.5m purse, while the winner will claim 10 Official World Golf Ranking points.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Investec South African Open.
Investec South African Open Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$255,000
|2nd
|$165,000
|3rd
|$94,500
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16.050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,800
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11,550
|35th
|$11,000
|36th
|$10,650
|37th
|$10,350
|38th
|$10,050
|39th
|$9,750
|40th
|$9,450
|41st
|$9,150
|42nd
|$9,000
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,250
|45th
|$7,950
|46th
|$7,650
|47th
|$7,350
|48th
|$7,050
|49th
|$6,750
|50th
|$6,450
|51st
|$6,150
|52nd
|$5,850
|53rd
|$5,500
|54th
|$5,250
|55th
|$5,150
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,800
|58th
|$4,650
|59th
|$4,500
|60th
|$4,350
|61st
|$4,200
|62nd
|$4,050
|63rd
|$3,900
|64th
|$3,3750
|65th
|$3,600
|66th
|$3,450
|67th
|$3,300
|68th
|$3,150
|69th
|$3,000
|70th
|$2,850
Investec South African Open Field 2022
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Jacques Blaauw
- Merrick Bremner
- Christoffer Bring
- Jonathan Broomhead
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Crocker
- Mj Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Kyle De Beer
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Rhys Enoch
- Philip Eriksson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Dylan Frittelli
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Alex Haindl
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Angel Hidalgo
- Jean Hugo
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- Christian Maas
- Tom Mckibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Jayden Schaper
- Matti Schmid
- Freddy Schott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Ashun Wu
Who Won the 2021 South African Open?
South African Daniel Van Tonder won last year's tournament. He edged out compatriot Oliver Bekker by one shot. Another local player, Hennie du Plessis, finished third, four shots behind Van Tonder.
What Is The Prize Money For The South African Open?
The prize money for this year's South African Open in Johannesburg is $1.5m. Of that, the winner will take home $255,000 while the runner-up will claim $165,000.