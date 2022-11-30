South African Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

After last week’s Joburg Open, the DP World Tour stays in Johannesburg for the South African Open.

First held in 1903, the South African Open is one of the oldest national golf opens in the world. The Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate is the venue for the event, which is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. Daniel Van Tonder defends the title he won last year when he beat compatriot Oliver Bekker by one shot.

Becker, who played in the opening LIV Golf tournament of 2022, also plays in a field where South African players are expected to dominate in their homeland. That includes Hennie du Plessis and 2020 winner Branden Grace, both of whom also played in LIV Golf's inaugural season.

One of the favourites will be Thriston Lawrence, fresh from being named DP World Tour Rookie of the Year. Lawrence has two victories on the Tour, including the 2021 Joburg Open title, and he will be confident of claiming more success in front of the home fans. World No.60 Dean Burmester, who gained his first PGA Tour card for the 2022/23 season, is another local player who will be expected to perform well, while another South African, George Coetzee, participates too. The winner six years ago, Brandon Stone, also plays, while Shaun Norris is another South African with recent success in his homeland - he won March’s Steyn City Championship in Midrand.

Aside from the homegrown talent, there are some intriguing names from elsewhere. One of the players to watch is another with LIV Golf history – Spaniard Adrian Otaegui. He made headlines by storming to victory by six shots in October’s Andalucia Masters at Valderrama and will be looking for a similar performance this week as he bids to break the South African dominance. Elsewhere, 2017 winner, Englishman Graeme Storm, also plays. He beat Rory McIlroy in a playoff in the tournament five years ago.

Players are competing for a $1.5m purse, while the winner will claim 10 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Investec South African Open.

Investec South African Open Prize Money 2022

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $165,000 3rd $94,500 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16.050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,800 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11,550 35th $11,000 36th $10,650 37th $10,350 38th $10,050 39th $9,750 40th $9,450 41st $9,150 42nd $9,000 43rd $8,850 44th $8,250 45th $7,950 46th $7,650 47th $7,350 48th $7,050 49th $6,750 50th $6,450 51st $6,150 52nd $5,850 53rd $5,500 54th $5,250 55th $5,150 56th $4,950 57th $4,800 58th $4,650 59th $4,500 60th $4,350 61st $4,200 62nd $4,050 63rd $3,900 64th $3,3750 65th $3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th $3,000 70th $2,850

Investec South African Open Field 2022

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Jacques Blaauw

Merrick Bremner

Christoffer Bring

Jonathan Broomhead

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Dean Burmester

Jorge Campillo

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Sean Crocker

Mj Daffue

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Kyle De Beer

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Rhys Enoch

Philip Eriksson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Dylan Frittelli

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Branden Grace

Mateusz Gradecki

Alex Haindl

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Angel Hidalgo

Jean Hugo

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

Christian Maas

Tom Mckibbin

Anthony Michael

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

Aldrich Potgieter

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Jayden Schaper

Matti Schmid

Freddy Schott

Charl Schwartzel

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Jean-Paul Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Ashun Wu

Who Won the 2021 South African Open? South African Daniel Van Tonder won last year's tournament. He edged out compatriot Oliver Bekker by one shot. Another local player, Hennie du Plessis, finished third, four shots behind Van Tonder.