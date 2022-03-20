Shaun Norris Stages Back Nine Comeback To Claim Steyn City Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beginning the final day, South African, Shaun Norris, held a comfortable four shot lead as he looked to capture his first win on the DP World Tour. However, after just seven holes, the 39-year-old would see his four shot advantage disappear, as Dean Burmester overtook his fellow countryman to take the lead.

However, despite a two-over-par front nine, Norris would battle back over the final nine holes, with three birdies recapturing his lead, before a three-shot swing on the 17th more-or-less handed the title to the 39-year-old South African.

"I don't think words can describe how I am feeling right now," explained Norris. "It's been a tough journey, but having my brother on the bag, my wife here and my little girl, it's just splendid. I can't explain!

"After going bogey free on Thursday and Friday, then just one bogey on Saturday, a drop was bound to happen at some point, that's golf. But we kept patient and kept our heads together and everything began to fall into place."

Norris celebrates with his family after his Steyn City Championship win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following three rounds of 64, 62 and 67, Norris started with a commanding four shot lead. Over the first few holes though, the South African may have thought it wasn't going to be his day, with some bad luck being capitalised on by his nearest rival, Burmester.

Following a chip-in at the seventh, 32-year-old, Burmester, closed out his front nine with two pars as he took a one shot lead into the back nine. For Norris though, he wouldn't give up, with three birdies over his first seven holes on the back putting him into a share with his fellow countryman.

With a thrilling finish in store, the momentum was soon back in Norris' favour, with the South African producing a classy approach on the 17th to leave himself a short birdie putt.

Burmester meanwhile, was having a slight disaster on the par-4, with his first chip rolling off the front of the green. From there, his next was then rammed by the hole, with his putt for bogey being pushed to the right.

Burmester welcomes Norris on to the 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Burmester's double-bogey, Norris would capitalise as he rolled in his birdie putt.

Greeted with a three shot advantage heading down the last, the South African would produce two big blows before a solid two-putt handed Norris his first DP World Tour title, and a three-shot victory that will put him just outside the world's top-50.

"It's beautiful to win this in front of the home crowd and in front of my family," said Norris. "This win is massive. I kept going and putting my foot down and I said to my brother it has got to go our way. If we keep playing quality golf, it should work out."