Sony Open 2022 Live Stream

The PGA Tour is back up and running in 2022. A week on from Cameron Smith's victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, our attention has turned to the Sony Open, a tournament Smith won back in 2020.

High-profile players in the field include Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im and Billy Horschel.

Past champions Kevin Na, Smith, Patton Kizzire, Matt Kuchar and Jim Furyk are also in attendance.

The battleground is Waialae Country Club, a Seth Raynor design that is one of the PGA Tour's longest-tenured venues. It is in stark contrast to last week's host Kapalua, because Waialae is a lot flatter and narrower. We expect wind to also be a factor but the scoring tends to be very good here so expect more birdies.

To make sure you miss none of what should be an excellent tournament, take a look at all the how to watch details below.

Sony Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Sony Open

All times EST

Thursday, January 13: 7-10.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, January 14: 7-10.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, January 15: 7-10.30pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, January 16: 6-10pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Sony Open

Thursday, January 14: 5pm-midnight (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), midnight-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, January 14: 5pm-midnight (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), midnight-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, January 15: 9pm-midnight (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), midnight-3.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, January 16: 9pm-11pm (Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf), 11pm-3am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and will televise the action from the event.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Sony Open

Friday, January 14: 11am-2.30pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, January 15: 11am-2.30pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, January 16: 11am-2.30pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, January 17: 10am-2.10pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Sony Open here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

