Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer In The Desert?

The DP World Tour moves to the second leg of the Desert Swing and the iconic Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai trophy infront of the skyline
The DP World Tour returned last week at the Abu Dhabi Championship and, after shooting a level-par final round 72, it was Thomas Pieters who claimed his first Rolex Series event and the biggest title of his career. 

This week, the Tour moves to the second leg of the 'Desert Swing' and the iconic Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, which has been a part of the DP World Tour's calendar since 1989 and was the first ever tournament to be played in the Arabian Peninsula. 

Being hosted on the world-famous Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, which offers superb views of the stunning Dubai skyline, particularly from the picturesque 8th tee, we can expect to see a star-studded line-up with Englishman, Paul Casey, defending his title

For the 2022 edition of the event, the tournament see's a huge prize money increase, with more than doubling from $3.25 million to $8 million. This is thanks to the tournament becoming a Rolex Series event for the first time ever, a new addition for the 2022 DP World Tour season. 

Casey with the Desert Classic trophy

Paul Casey will be looking to defend his title.

Check out how the $8 million purse will be distributed below.

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,333,330
2nd$888,880
3rd$500,800
4th$400,000
5th$339,200
6th$280,000
7th$240,000
8th$200,000
9th$179,200
10th$160,000
11th$147,200
12th$137,600
13th$128,800
14th$122,400
15th$117,600
16th$112,800
17th$108,000
18th$103,200
19th$99,200
20th$96,000
21st$92,800
22nd$90,400
23rd$88,000
24th$85,600
25th$83,200
26th$80,800
27th$78,400
28th$76,000
29th$73,600
30th$71,200
31st$68,800
32nd$66,400
33rd$64,000
34th$61,600
35th$60,000
36th$58,400
37th$56,800
38th$55,200
39th$53,600
40th$52,000
41st$50,400
42nd$48,800
43rd$47,200
44th$45,600
45th$44,000
46th$42,400
47th$40,800
48th$39,200
49th$37,600
50th$36,000
51st$34,400
52nd$32,800
53rd$31,200
54th$29,600
55th$28,000
56th$26,400
57th$24,800
58th$24,000
59th$23,200
60th$22,400
61st$21,600
62nd$20,800
63rd$20,000
64th$19,200
65th$18,400

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 SLYNC.IO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?

The 8th tee in Dubai

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are just some of the big names headlining.

WHO WON THE 2021 DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?

Paul Casey took the title in 2021, securing his 15th European Tour/DP World Tour victory in the process. The Englishman led by one shot going into Sunday's final round, with a two-under 70 good enough for a 17-under final total and four shot victory over Brandon Stone, with Robert MacIntyre a further shot back.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 SLYNC.IO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?

A number of huge names will be participating in the second event of 2022, with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa the big headliners. Alongside the former Major winners is defending champion Casey, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott. You can check out the full line-up here.

Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

