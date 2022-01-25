Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer In The Desert?
The DP World Tour moves to the second leg of the Desert Swing and the iconic Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
The DP World Tour returned last week at the Abu Dhabi Championship and, after shooting a level-par final round 72, it was Thomas Pieters who claimed his first Rolex Series event and the biggest title of his career.
This week, the Tour moves to the second leg of the 'Desert Swing' and the iconic Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, which has been a part of the DP World Tour's calendar since 1989 and was the first ever tournament to be played in the Arabian Peninsula.
Being hosted on the world-famous Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, which offers superb views of the stunning Dubai skyline, particularly from the picturesque 8th tee, we can expect to see a star-studded line-up with Englishman, Paul Casey, defending his title
For the 2022 edition of the event, the tournament see's a huge prize money increase, with more than doubling from $3.25 million to $8 million. This is thanks to the tournament becoming a Rolex Series event for the first time ever, a new addition for the 2022 DP World Tour season.
Check out how the $8 million purse will be distributed below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,333,330
|2nd
|$888,880
|3rd
|$500,800
|4th
|$400,000
|5th
|$339,200
|6th
|$280,000
|7th
|$240,000
|8th
|$200,000
|9th
|$179,200
|10th
|$160,000
|11th
|$147,200
|12th
|$137,600
|13th
|$128,800
|14th
|$122,400
|15th
|$117,600
|16th
|$112,800
|17th
|$108,000
|18th
|$103,200
|19th
|$99,200
|20th
|$96,000
|21st
|$92,800
|22nd
|$90,400
|23rd
|$88,000
|24th
|$85,600
|25th
|$83,200
|26th
|$80,800
|27th
|$78,400
|28th
|$76,000
|29th
|$73,600
|30th
|$71,200
|31st
|$68,800
|32nd
|$66,400
|33rd
|$64,000
|34th
|$61,600
|35th
|$60,000
|36th
|$58,400
|37th
|$56,800
|38th
|$55,200
|39th
|$53,600
|40th
|$52,000
|41st
|$50,400
|42nd
|$48,800
|43rd
|$47,200
|44th
|$45,600
|45th
|$44,000
|46th
|$42,400
|47th
|$40,800
|48th
|$39,200
|49th
|$37,600
|50th
|$36,000
|51st
|$34,400
|52nd
|$32,800
|53rd
|$31,200
|54th
|$29,600
|55th
|$28,000
|56th
|$26,400
|57th
|$24,800
|58th
|$24,000
|59th
|$23,200
|60th
|$22,400
|61st
|$21,600
|62nd
|$20,800
|63rd
|$20,000
|64th
|$19,200
|65th
|$18,400
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 SLYNC.IO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?
This year sees the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic become a Rolex Series event for the very first time, with the tournament purse going from $3.5 million to $8 million. The event follows the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, meaning that 2022 will start with two Rolex Series events for the DP World Tour.
WHO WON THE 2021 DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?
Paul Casey took the title in 2021, securing his 15th European Tour/DP World Tour victory in the process. The Englishman led by one shot going into Sunday's final round, with a two-under 70 good enough for a 17-under final total and four shot victory over Brandon Stone, with Robert MacIntyre a further shot back.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 SLYNC.IO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?
A number of huge names will be participating in the second event of 2022, with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa the big headliners. Alongside the former Major winners is defending champion Casey, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott. You can check out the full line-up here.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Why It's Necessary For Golf Courses To Close In Winter
We caught up with Daz Crowther, Head Greenkeeper at Houldsworth Golf Club, to talk through why it sometimes needs to happen
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Stockport Golf Club Course Review
The Harry Colt design at Stockport Golf Club offers a perfect balance of golfing examination and entertainment
By Rob Smith • Published