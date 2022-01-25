Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer In The Desert?

The DP World Tour returned last week at the Abu Dhabi Championship and, after shooting a level-par final round 72, it was Thomas Pieters who claimed his first Rolex Series event and the biggest title of his career.

This week, the Tour moves to the second leg of the 'Desert Swing' and the iconic Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, which has been a part of the DP World Tour's calendar since 1989 and was the first ever tournament to be played in the Arabian Peninsula.

Being hosted on the world-famous Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, which offers superb views of the stunning Dubai skyline, particularly from the picturesque 8th tee, we can expect to see a star-studded line-up with Englishman, Paul Casey, defending his title

For the 2022 edition of the event, the tournament see's a huge prize money increase, with more than doubling from $3.25 million to $8 million. This is thanks to the tournament becoming a Rolex Series event for the first time ever, a new addition for the 2022 DP World Tour season.

Paul Casey will be looking to defend his title. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out how the $8 million purse will be distributed below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,333,330 2nd $888,880 3rd $500,800 4th $400,000 5th $339,200 6th $280,000 7th $240,000 8th $200,000 9th $179,200 10th $160,000 11th $147,200 12th $137,600 13th $128,800 14th $122,400 15th $117,600 16th $112,800 17th $108,000 18th $103,200 19th $99,200 20th $96,000 21st $92,800 22nd $90,400 23rd $88,000 24th $85,600 25th $83,200 26th $80,800 27th $78,400 28th $76,000 29th $73,600 30th $71,200 31st $68,800 32nd $66,400 33rd $64,000 34th $61,600 35th $60,000 36th $58,400 37th $56,800 38th $55,200 39th $53,600 40th $52,000 41st $50,400 42nd $48,800 43rd $47,200 44th $45,600 45th $44,000 46th $42,400 47th $40,800 48th $39,200 49th $37,600 50th $36,000 51st $34,400 52nd $32,800 53rd $31,200 54th $29,600 55th $28,000 56th $26,400 57th $24,800 58th $24,000 59th $23,200 60th $22,400 61st $21,600 62nd $20,800 63rd $20,000 64th $19,200 65th $18,400

This year sees the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic become a Rolex Series event for the very first time, with the tournament purse going from $3.5 million to $8 million.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are just some of the big names headlining. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?

Paul Casey took the title in 2021, securing his 15th European Tour/DP World Tour victory in the process. The Englishman led by one shot going into Sunday's final round, with a two-under 70 good enough for a 17-under final total and four shot victory over Brandon Stone, with Robert MacIntyre a further shot back.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 SLYNC.IO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC?

A number of huge names will be participating in the second event of 2022, with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa the big headliners. Alongside the former Major winners is defending champion Casey, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott. You can check out the full line-up here.