Danish Golf Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The final event in the DP World Tour's Closing Swing has been taking place in Denmark - here's what the pros who made the weekend are playing for
Mike Hall
The Danish Golf Championship seems assured of an exciting final round where local star Rasmus Hojgaard holds a one-shot lead over Marco Penge.
The Dane made a dream start in his homeland, with rounds of 66 and 64 to give him a two-shot lead at the halfway stage.
He wasn't as effective on Saturday, but his one-under round of 70 was enough to keep the Englishman at bay, with Ben Schmidt four back on nine under and four players five adrift of the leader on eight under.
Whoever stands tallest after today's final round at Fureso Golfklub will certainly deserve the top check from an overall prize purse of $2.75 million, with the winner set to earn more than $450,000 for his achievement.
That's a small bump from last year, where the total purse stood at $2.5m, $425,000 of which was won by champion Frederic Lacroix.
As with events such as the Nexo Championship, BMW International Open, KLM Open and the Soudal Open, anyone who made the cut will likely bank in excess of $5,000.
Meanwhile, those who finish in the top 10 are in line to scoop over $55,000 and anyone who finishes in the top five through four rounds will take home over six figures.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
But, not only will the victor claim the biggest financial rewards, this week's champion will also catapult himself upwards in both the Closing Swing and Race To Dubai rankings.
Grant Forrest leads the Closing Swing rankings after his Nexo Championship last week, but did not tee it up in Denmark. Penge in third could seal the title and the $200,000 bonus if he finishes inside the top four in Denmark.
There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai Ranking points up for grabs, with the champion picking up 585.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship:
Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Where Is The Danish Golf Championship Being Played?
The Danish Golf Championship is taking place at Fureso Golfklub located north of capital, Copenhagen.
Since opening in 1975 as a par-3 course, it has expanded to 27 holes. It was renovated in 2015 by Scottish architectural firm, Mackenzie & Ebert.
The par-71 layout is tree-lined, while there are also many lakes, bunkers and doglegs for players to navigate.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
- Mike HallNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.