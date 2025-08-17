Danish Golf Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The final event in the DP World Tour's Closing Swing has been taking place in Denmark - here's what the pros who made the weekend are playing for

The Danish Golf Championship seems assured of an exciting final round where local star Rasmus Hojgaard holds a one-shot lead over Marco Penge.

The Dane made a dream start in his homeland, with rounds of 66 and 64 to give him a two-shot lead at the halfway stage.

He wasn't as effective on Saturday, but his one-under round of 70 was enough to keep the Englishman at bay, with Ben Schmidt four back on nine under and four players five adrift of the leader on eight under.

Whoever stands tallest after today's final round at Fureso Golfklub will certainly deserve the top check from an overall prize purse of $2.75 million, with the winner set to earn more than $450,000 for his achievement.

That's a small bump from last year, where the total purse stood at $2.5m, $425,000 of which was won by champion Frederic Lacroix.

As with events such as the Nexo Championship, BMW International Open, KLM Open and the Soudal Open, anyone who made the cut will likely bank in excess of $5,000.

Meanwhile, those who finish in the top 10 are in line to scoop over $55,000 and anyone who finishes in the top five through four rounds will take home over six figures.

But, not only will the victor claim the biggest financial rewards, this week's champion will also catapult himself upwards in both the Closing Swing and Race To Dubai rankings.

Grant Forrest leads the Closing Swing rankings after his Nexo Championship last week, but did not tee it up in Denmark. Penge in third could seal the title and the $200,000 bonus if he finishes inside the top four in Denmark.

There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai Ranking points up for grabs, with the champion picking up 585.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship:

Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Where Is The Danish Golf Championship Being Played?

The Danish Golf Championship is taking place at Fureso Golfklub located north of capital, Copenhagen.

Since opening in 1975 as a par-3 course, it has expanded to 27 holes. It was renovated in 2015 by Scottish architectural firm, Mackenzie & Ebert.

The par-71 layout is tree-lined, while there are also many lakes, bunkers and doglegs for players to navigate.

