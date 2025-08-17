Danish Golf Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Danish Golf Championship seems assured of an exciting final round where local star Rasmus Hojgaard holds a one-shot lead over Marco Penge.

The Dane made a dream start in his homeland, with rounds of 66 and 64 to give him a two-shot lead at the halfway stage.

He wasn't as effective on Saturday, but his one-under round of 70 was enough to keep the Englishman at bay, with Ben Schmidt four back on nine under and four players five adrift of the leader on eight under.

Whoever stands tallest after today's final round at Fureso Golfklub will certainly deserve the top check from an overall prize purse of $2.75 million, with the winner set to earn more than $450,000 for his achievement.

That's a small bump from last year, where the total purse stood at $2.5m, $425,000 of which was won by champion Frederic Lacroix.

Rasmuc Hojgaard leads the way with one round to complete (Image credit: Getty Images)

As with events such as the Nexo Championship, BMW International Open, KLM Open and the Soudal Open, anyone who made the cut will likely bank in excess of $5,000.

Meanwhile, those who finish in the top 10 are in line to scoop over $55,000 and anyone who finishes in the top five through four rounds will take home over six figures.

But, not only will the victor claim the biggest financial rewards, this week's champion will also catapult himself upwards in both the Closing Swing and Race To Dubai rankings.

Grant Forrest leads the Closing Swing rankings after his Nexo Championship last week, but did not tee it up in Denmark. Penge in third could seal the title and the $200,000 bonus if he finishes inside the top four in Denmark.

Grant Forrest leads the Closing Swing rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are also 3,500 Race to Dubai Ranking points up for grabs, with the champion picking up 585.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship:

Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

Where Is The Danish Golf Championship Being Played?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish Golf Championship is taking place at Fureso Golfklub located north of capital, Copenhagen.

Since opening in 1975 as a par-3 course, it has expanded to 27 holes. It was renovated in 2015 by Scottish architectural firm, Mackenzie & Ebert.

The par-71 layout is tree-lined, while there are also many lakes, bunkers and doglegs for players to navigate.