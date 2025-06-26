Rocket Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025: Full $9.6 Million Payout
Cam Davis returns to defend his title at a rebranded Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, with the PGA Tour approaching the tail end of its season
A new year brings a change of name and trophy to the Rocket Classic as a fresh PGA Tour field gets set to battle it out at Detroit Golf Club this weekend.
The payout has increased this year by $400,000 to $9,600,000, in what will be one of the largest purses left on tour for the rest of the regular season.
Cam Davis is back to try and retain the title and pick up his third Rocket Classic trophy. He only has two PGA Tour wins to his name, both at Detroit Golf Club.
He won by a single shot last year over Akshay Bhatia who three-putted and made bogey on the final hole. His 18-under-par winning margin was the same score that he recorded in his 2021 win in Michigan.
The Australian will be looking to find some kind of form again after a fairly disappointing season, recording just one top-10 on tour and missing eight cuts so far.
The Rocket Classic, formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be offering up 500 FedEx Cup points and $1,728,000 to the winner, an increase of $72,000 from last year. Second place's prize pot will also increase by $43,600 to $1,046,400.
Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 Rocket Classic:
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,728,000
2nd
$1,046,400
3rd
$662,400
4th
$470,400
5th
$393,600
6th
$348,000
7th
$324,000
8th
$300,000
9th
$280,800
10th
$261,600
11th
$242,400
12th
$223,200
13th
$204,000
14th
$184,800
15th
$175,200
16th
$165,600
17th
$156,000
18th
$146,400
19th
$136,800
20th
$127,200
21st
$117,600
22nd
$108,000
23rd
$100,320
24th
$92,640
25th
$84,960
26th
$77,280
27th
$74,400
28th
$71,520
29th
$68,640
30th
$65,760
31st
$62,880
32nd
$60,000
33rd
$57,120
34th
$54,720
35th
$52,320
36th
$49,920
37th
$47,520
38th
$45,600
39th
$43,680
40th
$41,760
41st
$39,840
42nd
$37,920
43rd
$36,000
44th
$34,080
45th
$32,160
46th
$30,240
47th
$28,320
48th
$26,784
49th
$25,440
50th
$24,672
51st
$24,096
52nd
$23,520
53rd
$23,136
54th
$22,752
55th
$22,560
56th
$22,368
57th
$22,176
58th
$21,984
59th
$21,792
60th
$21,600
61st
$21,408
62nd
$21,216
63rd
$21,024
64th
$20,832
65th
$20,640
Which Big Names Are Playing At The 2025 Rocket Classic?
Cam Davis is back to try and win the the Rocket Classic trophy for the third time.
Last week's Travelers Championship winner and USA Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley will also be teeing it up in Detroit. He will be looking to earn back-to-back victories for the first time in his career and stake an even bigger claim to be the first player-captain in the Ryder Cup for over six decades.
Fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay will both be seeking their first wins of 2025, while Cameron Young will be trying to claim his first PGA Tour win since gaining his card in the 2021–22 season.
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be on show, as well as other recent Major champions such as, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.
Where Is The Rocket Classic Held?
The 2025 Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club as it has been since it debuted on the PGA Tour in 2019 when it replaced the Quicken Loans National on the schedule.
In 1916, the scenic parkland venue became a 36-hole establishment, with this year's tournament being played on the north course.
Detroit Golf Club is very flat, with only 10 feet of elevation change between the highest and lowest spots. Players will find each hole more difficult the closer they get to the pin due to the small, elevated greens and narrow landing zones on its tricky fairways containing an array of traps.
