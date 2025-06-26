Rocket Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025: Full $9.6 Million Payout

A new year brings a change of name and trophy to the Rocket Classic as a fresh PGA Tour field gets set to battle it out at Detroit Golf Club this weekend.

The payout has increased this year by $400,000 to $9,600,000, in what will be one of the largest purses left on tour for the rest of the regular season.

Cam Davis is back to try and retain the title and pick up his third Rocket Classic trophy. He only has two PGA Tour wins to his name, both at Detroit Golf Club.

He won by a single shot last year over Akshay Bhatia who three-putted and made bogey on the final hole. His 18-under-par winning margin was the same score that he recorded in his 2021 win in Michigan.

The Australian will be looking to find some kind of form again after a fairly disappointing season, recording just one top-10 on tour and missing eight cuts so far.

The Rocket Classic, formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be offering up 500 FedEx Cup points and $1,728,000 to the winner, an increase of $72,000 from last year. Second place's prize pot will also increase by $43,600 to $1,046,400.

Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 Rocket Classic:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,728,000 2nd $1,046,400 3rd $662,400 4th $470,400 5th $393,600 6th $348,000 7th $324,000 8th $300,000 9th $280,800 10th $261,600 11th $242,400 12th $223,200 13th $204,000 14th $184,800 15th $175,200 16th $165,600 17th $156,000 18th $146,400 19th $136,800 20th $127,200 21st $117,600 22nd $108,000 23rd $100,320 24th $92,640 25th $84,960 26th $77,280 27th $74,400 28th $71,520 29th $68,640 30th $65,760 31st $62,880 32nd $60,000 33rd $57,120 34th $54,720 35th $52,320 36th $49,920 37th $47,520 38th $45,600 39th $43,680 40th $41,760 41st $39,840 42nd $37,920 43rd $36,000 44th $34,080 45th $32,160 46th $30,240 47th $28,320 48th $26,784 49th $25,440 50th $24,672 51st $24,096 52nd $23,520 53rd $23,136 54th $22,752 55th $22,560 56th $22,368 57th $22,176 58th $21,984 59th $21,792 60th $21,600 61st $21,408 62nd $21,216 63rd $21,024 64th $20,832 65th $20,640

Which Big Names Are Playing At The 2025 Rocket Classic?

Cam Davis is back to try and win the the Rocket Classic trophy for the third time.

Last week's Travelers Championship winner and USA Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley will also be teeing it up in Detroit. He will be looking to earn back-to-back victories for the first time in his career and stake an even bigger claim to be the first player-captain in the Ryder Cup for over six decades.

Fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay will both be seeking their first wins of 2025, while Cameron Young will be trying to claim his first PGA Tour win since gaining his card in the 2021–22 season.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be on show, as well as other recent Major champions such as, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.

Where Is The Rocket Classic Held?

The 2025 Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club as it has been since it debuted on the PGA Tour in 2019 when it replaced the Quicken Loans National on the schedule.

In 1916, the scenic parkland venue became a 36-hole establishment, with this year's tournament being played on the north course.

Detroit Golf Club is very flat, with only 10 feet of elevation change between the highest and lowest spots. Players will find each hole more difficult the closer they get to the pin due to the small, elevated greens and narrow landing zones on its tricky fairways containing an array of traps.