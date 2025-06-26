Rocket Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025: Full $9.6 Million Payout

Cam Davis returns to defend his title at a rebranded Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, with the PGA Tour approaching the tail end of its season

A new year brings a change of name and trophy to the Rocket Classic as a fresh PGA Tour field gets set to battle it out at Detroit Golf Club this weekend.

The payout has increased this year by $400,000 to $9,600,000, in what will be one of the largest purses left on tour for the rest of the regular season.

Cam Davis is back to try and retain the title and pick up his third Rocket Classic trophy. He only has two PGA Tour wins to his name, both at Detroit Golf Club.

He won by a single shot last year over Akshay Bhatia who three-putted and made bogey on the final hole. His 18-under-par winning margin was the same score that he recorded in his 2021 win in Michigan.

The Australian will be looking to find some kind of form again after a fairly disappointing season, recording just one top-10 on tour and missing eight cuts so far.

The Rocket Classic, formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will be offering up 500 FedEx Cup points and $1,728,000 to the winner, an increase of $72,000 from last year. Second place's prize pot will also increase by $43,600 to $1,046,400.

Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 Rocket Classic:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,728,000

2nd

$1,046,400

3rd

$662,400

4th

$470,400

5th

$393,600

6th

$348,000

7th

$324,000

8th

$300,000

9th

$280,800

10th

$261,600

11th

$242,400

12th

$223,200

13th

$204,000

14th

$184,800

15th

$175,200

16th

$165,600

17th

$156,000

18th

$146,400

19th

$136,800

20th

$127,200

21st

$117,600

22nd

$108,000

23rd

$100,320

24th

$92,640

25th

$84,960

26th

$77,280

27th

$74,400

28th

$71,520

29th

$68,640

30th

$65,760

31st

$62,880

32nd

$60,000

33rd

$57,120

34th

$54,720

35th

$52,320

36th

$49,920

37th

$47,520

38th

$45,600

39th

$43,680

40th

$41,760

41st

$39,840

42nd

$37,920

43rd

$36,000

44th

$34,080

45th

$32,160

46th

$30,240

47th

$28,320

48th

$26,784

49th

$25,440

50th

$24,672

51st

$24,096

52nd

$23,520

53rd

$23,136

54th

$22,752

55th

$22,560

56th

$22,368

57th

$22,176

58th

$21,984

59th

$21,792

60th

$21,600

61st

$21,408

62nd

$21,216

63rd

$21,024

64th

$20,832

65th

$20,640

Which Big Names Are Playing At The 2025 Rocket Classic?

Cam Davis is back to try and win the the Rocket Classic trophy for the third time.

Last week's Travelers Championship winner and USA Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley will also be teeing it up in Detroit. He will be looking to earn back-to-back victories for the first time in his career and stake an even bigger claim to be the first player-captain in the Ryder Cup for over six decades.

Fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay will both be seeking their first wins of 2025, while Cameron Young will be trying to claim his first PGA Tour win since gaining his card in the 2021–22 season.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be on show, as well as other recent Major champions such as, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.

Where Is The Rocket Classic Held?

The 2025 Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club as it has been since it debuted on the PGA Tour in 2019 when it replaced the Quicken Loans National on the schedule.

In 1916, the scenic parkland venue became a 36-hole establishment, with this year's tournament being played on the north course.

Detroit Golf Club is very flat, with only 10 feet of elevation change between the highest and lowest spots. Players will find each hole more difficult the closer they get to the pin due to the small, elevated greens and narrow landing zones on its tricky fairways containing an array of traps.

