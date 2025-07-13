Genesis Scottish Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event retains its purse from the past two years as Robert MacIntyre defends his title at The Renaissance Club
After a long week of links golf, the finish line is in sight and every player in contention is thinking about one thing and one thing only - winning.
For those who come up just short, there is the acceptable silver lining of knowing their game is in a good place and they have gained plenty of valuable links experience ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week.
But the champion can say the same while knowing he has also earned a plethora of perks that come with winning either a PGA Tour or DP World Tour event, which includes the significant top check.
Just like since 2023, the total prize purse at the co-sanctioned PGA Tour and DP World Tour event is $9 million, with the champion picking up almost $1.6 million for their efforts.
Robert MacIntyre reigned supreme last year while Rory McIlroy just pipped the Scot to the post in 2023. Both men scooped the seven-figure sum before heading into the final Major of the year.
Before the conclusion of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, check out the full prize money breakdown here.
GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,575,000
2nd
$985,500
3rd
$590,850
4th
$441,000
5th
$373,500
6th
$322,200
7th
$287,550
8th
$253,800
9th
$233,100
10th
$213,300
11th
$197,100
12th
$182,250
13th
$168,300
14th
$155,700
15th
$148,500
16th
$141,300
17th
$134,100
18th
$126,900
19th
$120,150
20th
$113,850
21st
$107,550
22nd
$102,600
23rd
$97,650
24th
$92,700
25th
$87,750
26th
$82,800
27th
$80,100
28th
$77,400
29th
$74,700
30th
$72,000
31st
$69,300
32nd
$66,600
33rd
$63,900
34th
$61,425
35th
$58,950
36th
$56,475
37th
$54,450
38th
$52,650
39th
$50,850
40th
$49,050
41st
$47,250
42nd
$45,450
43rd
$43,650
44th
$41,850
45th
$40,050
46th
$38,250
47th
$36,450
48th
$34,830
49th
$33,300
50th
$32,040
51st
$30,870
52nd
$29,700
53rd
$28,620
54th
$27,540
55th
$27,000
56th
$26,460
57th
$25,920
58th
$25,380
59th
$24,840
60th
$24,300
61st
$23,760
62nd
$23,220
63rd
$22,680
64th
$22,140
65th
$21,600
WHERE IS THE SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?
The Scottish Open has been played at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick - just a short drive east of the country's capital, Edinburgh - since 2019, with the layout scheduled to remain as the event's host through next season as well.
Prior to The Renaissance Club, this tournament has been played at 10 other locations, including St Andrews, Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Castle Stuart and - most often - Loch Lomond.
WHO IS IN THE SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD?
Eight of the world's top-10 were in the field at the start of the 2025 edition, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Defending champion, Robert MacIntyre has been aiming to make the most of his home advantage by lifting the impressive trophy once more.
Meanwhile, several Ryder Cup hopefuls were using this week as an opportunity to put their name in the mind of their respective captains - with Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns among those hoping to impress.
While Keegan Bradley is among the big names missing the Genesis Scottish Open, Team Europe's skipper, Luke Donald was playing - as did recent US Senior Open champion, Padraig Harrington.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
