Genesis Scottish Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

After a long week of links golf, the finish line is in sight and every player in contention is thinking about one thing and one thing only - winning.

For those who come up just short, there is the acceptable silver lining of knowing their game is in a good place and they have gained plenty of valuable links experience ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week.

But the champion can say the same while knowing he has also earned a plethora of perks that come with winning either a PGA Tour or DP World Tour event, which includes the significant top check.

Just like since 2023, the total prize purse at the co-sanctioned PGA Tour and DP World Tour event is $9 million, with the champion picking up almost $1.6 million for their efforts.

Robert MacIntyre reigned supreme last year while Rory McIlroy just pipped the Scot to the post in 2023. Both men scooped the seven-figure sum before heading into the final Major of the year.

Before the conclusion of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, check out the full prize money breakdown here.

GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,575,000 2nd $985,500 3rd $590,850 4th $441,000 5th $373,500 6th $322,200 7th $287,550 8th $253,800 9th $233,100 10th $213,300 11th $197,100 12th $182,250 13th $168,300 14th $155,700 15th $148,500 16th $141,300 17th $134,100 18th $126,900 19th $120,150 20th $113,850 21st $107,550 22nd $102,600 23rd $97,650 24th $92,700 25th $87,750 26th $82,800 27th $80,100 28th $77,400 29th $74,700 30th $72,000 31st $69,300 32nd $66,600 33rd $63,900 34th $61,425 35th $58,950 36th $56,475 37th $54,450 38th $52,650 39th $50,850 40th $49,050 41st $47,250 42nd $45,450 43rd $43,650 44th $41,850 45th $40,050 46th $38,250 47th $36,450 48th $34,830 49th $33,300 50th $32,040 51st $30,870 52nd $29,700 53rd $28,620 54th $27,540 55th $27,000 56th $26,460 57th $25,920 58th $25,380 59th $24,840 60th $24,300 61st $23,760 62nd $23,220 63rd $22,680 64th $22,140 65th $21,600

WHERE IS THE SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The Scottish Open has been played at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick - just a short drive east of the country's capital, Edinburgh - since 2019, with the layout scheduled to remain as the event's host through next season as well.

Prior to The Renaissance Club, this tournament has been played at 10 other locations, including St Andrews, Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Castle Stuart and - most often - Loch Lomond.

WHO IS IN THE SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD?

Eight of the world's top-10 were in the field at the start of the 2025 edition, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Defending champion, Robert MacIntyre has been aiming to make the most of his home advantage by lifting the impressive trophy once more.

Meanwhile, several Ryder Cup hopefuls were using this week as an opportunity to put their name in the mind of their respective captains - with Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns among those hoping to impress.

While Keegan Bradley is among the big names missing the Genesis Scottish Open, Team Europe's skipper, Luke Donald was playing - as did recent US Senior Open champion, Padraig Harrington.