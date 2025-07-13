Genesis Scottish Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event retains its purse from the past two years as Robert MacIntyre defends his title at The Renaissance Club

Robert MacIntyre kisses the Scottish Open trophy after his win in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

After a long week of links golf, the finish line is in sight and every player in contention is thinking about one thing and one thing only - winning.

For those who come up just short, there is the acceptable silver lining of knowing their game is in a good place and they have gained plenty of valuable links experience ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week.

But the champion can say the same while knowing he has also earned a plethora of perks that come with winning either a PGA Tour or DP World Tour event, which includes the significant top check.

Just like since 2023, the total prize purse at the co-sanctioned PGA Tour and DP World Tour event is $9 million, with the champion picking up almost $1.6 million for their efforts.

Robert MacIntyre holds the Genesis Scottish Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre reigned supreme last year while Rory McIlroy just pipped the Scot to the post in 2023. Both men scooped the seven-figure sum before heading into the final Major of the year.

Before the conclusion of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, check out the full prize money breakdown here.

GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,575,000

2nd

$985,500

3rd

$590,850

4th

$441,000

5th

$373,500

6th

$322,200

7th

$287,550

8th

$253,800

9th

$233,100

10th

$213,300

11th

$197,100

12th

$182,250

13th

$168,300

14th

$155,700

15th

$148,500

16th

$141,300

17th

$134,100

18th

$126,900

19th

$120,150

20th

$113,850

21st

$107,550

22nd

$102,600

23rd

$97,650

24th

$92,700

25th

$87,750

26th

$82,800

27th

$80,100

28th

$77,400

29th

$74,700

30th

$72,000

31st

$69,300

32nd

$66,600

33rd

$63,900

34th

$61,425

35th

$58,950

36th

$56,475

37th

$54,450

38th

$52,650

39th

$50,850

40th

$49,050

41st

$47,250

42nd

$45,450

43rd

$43,650

44th

$41,850

45th

$40,050

46th

$38,250

47th

$36,450

48th

$34,830

49th

$33,300

50th

$32,040

51st

$30,870

52nd

$29,700

53rd

$28,620

54th

$27,540

55th

$27,000

56th

$26,460

57th

$25,920

58th

$25,380

59th

$24,840

60th

$24,300

61st

$23,760

62nd

$23,220

63rd

$22,680

64th

$22,140

65th

$21,600

WHERE IS THE SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The Scottish Open has been played at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick - just a short drive east of the country's capital, Edinburgh - since 2019, with the layout scheduled to remain as the event's host through next season as well.

Prior to The Renaissance Club, this tournament has been played at 10 other locations, including St Andrews, Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Castle Stuart and - most often - Loch Lomond.

WHO IS IN THE SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD?

Eight of the world's top-10 were in the field at the start of the 2025 edition, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Defending champion, Robert MacIntyre has been aiming to make the most of his home advantage by lifting the impressive trophy once more.

Meanwhile, several Ryder Cup hopefuls were using this week as an opportunity to put their name in the mind of their respective captains - with Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns among those hoping to impress.

While Keegan Bradley is among the big names missing the Genesis Scottish Open, Team Europe's skipper, Luke Donald was playing - as did recent US Senior Open champion, Padraig Harrington.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.