Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Field 2022

The Dubai Desert Classic is one of the most iconic jewels in the DP World Tour calendar. Inaugurated in 1989, it was the first ever tournament to be played in the Arabian Peninsula, and opened the doors for many other countries in that region to host their own golf events, for which there is now currently five on the DP World Tour schedule.

Having hosted some of the strongest fields ever seen on the European and DP World Tour, 2022 is set to be no different, with the event seeing its prize money more than doubled from $3.25 million to $8 million. This is thanks to the tournament becoming a Rolex Series event for the first time ever, a new addition for the 2022 DP World Tour season.

Being hosted on the world-famous Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, the event did have a brief period away at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club in 1999 and 2000, but has since returned to its original home, which offers superb views of the stunning Dubai skyline, particularly from the picturesque 8th tee.

On the left, the Emirates Golf Club in 1990. On the right, the Emirates Golf Club in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, five-time European Ryder Cup player Paul Casey took the spoils, with a commanding four-shot victory over Brandon Stone. “Dubai was an emotional win for me in January,” said Casey. “Not only for reaching 15 European Tour wins, but with the history involved, joining such an illustrious list of players who have lifted the Dallah trophy, and it all happened at such an iconic event.

“It’s exciting to see the tournament become part of the Rolex Series. We know it will be a fantastic week with a great field and I can’t wait to have the chance to get my hands on one of the coolest trophies around, once again.”

This year, the Englishman will have to be at the top of his game to defend his title, with a number of golfing giants already confirming their place in Dubai.

Currently confirmed are DP World Tour Number One and 2021 Open Champion, Collin Morikawa, as well as four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, with both men headlining a a strong Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field the week prior.

Also joining the duo will be former Masters champions, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott, as well as 2017 Race to Dubai/DP World Tour winner, Tommy Fleetwood.

After making his debut at last year's event, Morikawa will be returning to the Emirates Club, looking to improve on his T68 finish in 2021. “I really enjoyed my first experience of the Dubai Desert Classic,” Morikawa said.

“I’m looking forward to making the trip back over in January. For me it’s exciting to compete in an event as iconic as this and I am excited to have the chance to join so many great names on the list of winners.”

Casey produced a 17-under-par total as he finished four shots clear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another past champion joining the elite field is two-time winner of the event, Rory McIlroy, who confirmed his place back in November.

"I have so many wonderful memories from playing in Dubai over the years, and particularly over the Majlis Course, where I've been able to win twice," McIlroy said. "I look forward to coming back to Dubai and aiming to get my hands on that incredible trophy again."

DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC FIELD 2022 - HEADLINE NAMES