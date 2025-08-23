Report: DP World Tour Pro Fined €25,000 After Rules Breach

The Nexo Championship conjured up plenty of drama at Trump International Golf Links, with one incident involving Challenge Tour winner Sam Bairstow.

One of the favorites going into the DP World Tour event, the Englishman was disqualified from the tournament prior to the start of the second round.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason was due to the fact that Bairstow had signed for an incorrect score, with the 27-year-old carding a three-over 75 and not a one-over 73 that was written down on his scorecard.

Marking down a par at the par 5 14th, the score was, in fact, a double bogey seven, with Bairstow signing for the lower score and, subsequently, being disqualified from the tournament.

That seemed to be the end of the discussion but, in a recent report from The Telegraph's James Corrigan, that's not the end of the story, with Bairstow reportedly fined €25,000 after a video of the incident came to light.

The par 5 14th at Trump International Golf Links (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Corrigan, footage from a spectator watching shows Bairstow standing next to his golf ball, which just so happens to be positioned on a steep slope in thick rough.

Addressing the ball, it moves in the long grass which, under the Rules of Golf, means the Englishman should have replaced it on its original spot and taken a one-shot penalty.

However, in the video obtained by The Telegraph, Bairstow doesn't replace it and plays the shot, eventually making a par five.

In the report, the fan shared the footage with DP World Tour officials and, after his round, Bairstow was asked about the incident, initially denying the claim. Later on though, Bairstow disqualified himself, after he was presented with the video.

Bairstow currently sits 62nd in the Race to Dubai rankings, with his best finish a T6 at the Hainan Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only was Bairstow, who has one professional win to his name, fined the Tour-maximum amount of €25,000 but, according to Corrigan's report, the moment at the Nexo Championship spread among his fellow DP World Tour peers, who weren't impressed with his actions.

In a hearing by the DP World Tour, a statement found Bairstow "to be in breach of the DP World Tour’s Code of Behavior and sanctioned accordingly. The player has a period of review to appeal the sanction."