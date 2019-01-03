The Rolex Series is on the European Tour's schedule for a third year, but what is it and what is on offer? By Lewis Blain.

What Is The Rolex Series?

The Rolex Series is back in action for a third year with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship kicking it off for 2019.

It will be the first time the event has been elevated to one of the European Tour's premier tournaments and will be one of eight Rolex Series events on the calendar this year.

The Rolex Series offers an increased purse compared to regular events, with at least $7million up for grabs. That's roughly two-to-three times the average European Tour purse.

All eight tournaments also offer increased Race to Dubai points.

It was created in 2017 by European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley in order to attract the best names and highest ranked players in the world that would tend to favour the PGA Tour.

He said: "The Rolex Series will celebrate the highest quality of golf and the international spirit of the game; values that Rolex and the European Tour strengthen with this announcement. We are tremendously proud to have Rolex as our partner in this exciting new venture and we thank them for their continued support."

The Rolex Series runs throughout the entire year, with other events including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Irish and Scottish Opens and the Italian Open.

The Finals Series - the Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship - are all Rolex Series events too.

The caddie bib of Jon Rahm with two 'Rolex Series' stars by his name for winning two Rolex Series events. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images). (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Winners of Rolex Series tournaments will pick up over $1m and their caddies win golden bibs to wear in future Rolex Series events.

Rolex Series Schedule:

January 16th-19th: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi GC. ($7,000,000)

July 4th-7th: Irish Open, Lahinch GC. ($7,000,000)

July 11th-14th: Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club. ($7,000,000)

September 19th-22nd: BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth GC. ($7,000,000)

October 10th-13th: Italian Open, Olgiata GC. ($7,000,000)

November 7th-10th: Turkish Airlines Open, TBC. ($7,000,000)

November 14th-17th: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player CC. ($7,000,000)

November 21st-24th: DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah GE. ($8,000,000)

