Report - Trump National Doral To Host $50 Million LIV Golf Series Climax

In a report by The Telegraph on Friday, it is being claimed that Donald Trump's Doral course in Miami will host the $50million Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series finale at the end of October. It is believed that an official announcement will be made next week.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is already set to host the third event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with the season-opening tournament occurring at Centurion Club in London at the start of June.

With a $250-million purse up for grabs over the eight events, the final tournament, which is a Team Championship that takes place on the 28th - 30th October, is reportedly being staged at a second Trump National course which, not long ago, was hosting a World Golf Championship before it was stripped of the accolade by the PGA Tour.

Adam Scott raises the trophy after claiming the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the claim is true, then it will likely ruin any chance of The Open Championship returning to Turnberry in the near future, a course that Trump has owned since 2014.

According to one source, a Claret Jug return to Turnberry will now likely: "Not happen in Trump’s lifetime, not if he is giving the Saudis this platform. The R&A is firmly on the side of the traditional Tours.”

If this were to be the case, then it would follow the PGA of America's decision to drop Trump National Bedminster as the 2022 PGA Championship venue, following the US Capitol riots in Washington DC.

Turnberry last hosted an Open Championship in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of writing, it is reported that “a handful” of European players and a minimum of one American have submitted release applications to pave the way for them to join the inaugural eight-tournament series.

The report claims that up to six DP World Tour players have contacted Wentworth HQ seeking permission to sign up for the series. What we do know, is that World No. 1043, Robert Garrigus, has requested his release from the Tour to join the new series which begins at London’s Centurion Club in June.

Because of the LIV Golf Invitational Series threat, both the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, and DP World Tour chief, Keith Pelley, have both had their say on the matter.

Monahan has stated on numerous occasions that those who do jump to the rival Series will receive bans and that those who want to play in the Series should: "Walk out the door now."

According to another report in The Telegraph, the DP World Tour has also issued a plea to its players to stay loyal to the status quo, warning that those jumping ship to the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series will jeopardise the future of the circuit and, in particular, its “heritage events”.