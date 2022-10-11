How Much Money Has Dustin Johnson Won In LIV Golf?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It is no secret that the LIV Golf Series is a lucrative affair. After all, it is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

As anticipation grew ahead of the inaugural event at Centurion Club in June, Dustin Johnson was unveiled as one of the marquee acquisitions and named captain of the 4 Aces franchise. After just six events, the American has been the standout performer of the Series and already crowned the Individual Champion - but exactly how much money has he won?

Across the six events, the two-time Major champion has collected a victory in Boston and four other top-10 finishes. His worst performance was a T15 in Bangkok. The 4 Aces team have collectively notched four victories and are yet to finish outside the top-6.

Put all that together and that means Johnson has earned $9,758,600 across the six individual events, a further $3m for his team's performances and an additional $18m bonus for being the Individual Champion - taking his total earnings to $30,758,600.

By way of comparison, the 38-year-old has made more money from six LIV Golf events than in any other full season during his 15-year PGA Tour career and may well eclipse it next year in LIV's expanded $405m 14-tournament League.

Take a look at the full breakdown below:

Individual (exc. bonuses) Event Position Prize Money London 8th $625,000 Portland T3 $1,275,000 Bedminster T2 $1,812,500 Boston 1 $4,000,000 Chicago T2 $1,812,500 Bangkok T15 $233,600 Total $9,758,600

4 Aces Team Event Position Prize Money London 5th - Portland 1 $750,000 Bedminster 1 $750,000 Boston 1 $750,000 Chicago 1 $750,000 Bangkok 6th - Total $3m

Dustin Johnson Total LIV Golf Earnings Criteria Prize Money Individual $9,758,600 Team $3,000,000 Bonuses $18,000,000 Total $30,758,600

Johnson reportedly signed up to the Greg Norman-fronted circuit in a deal worth in excess of $125m, however during the antitrust hearing back in August, questions were raised over the payment structure of such terms.

With a summary judgement scheduled for July next year, and the trial to begin on January 8 2024, clarity over such deals may well be provided. There can however be no doubt over Johnson's on-course earnings and he was understandably delighted with his performance on the breakaway Tour thus far: "Locking up the individual competition is big. It’s an honour to be LIV’s first individual season champion, he said.

"I’d like to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their confidence in me, my brother and caddie Austin, my wife Paulina, my 4 Aces teammates Pat, Patrick, and Talor, as well as LIV’s growing legion of fans around the world. Our team is in a really good position with two events to go and I’m looking forward to further contributing to LIV Golf’s exciting story and continued growth."

LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman added: "The first chapter of LIV Golf’s history could not be written without Dustin Johnson’s name. By any measure, DJ is among the elite players in the world. From the start, he’s been a LIV Golf cornerstone. He has more than lived up to his billing and he deserves immense credit for clinching LIV’s first individual season title. We look forward to a celebration befitting such a champion in Miami at the end of October."

Johnson is set to tee it up in Jeddah this week, a field which will also include World No.2 Cameron Smith and Major champions Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.