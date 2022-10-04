Women's LIV Golf League 'In The Forefront Of My Mind' - Greg Norman
Norman insists that LIV Golf could turn its attention to the women's game
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman has insisted that a women's golf league is in the "forefront of my mind" as the breakaway venture continues to earmark areas for growth.
Speaking to the Herald and The Age, the Australian said: "That’s always been in the forefront of my mind to be honest with you because I have been a staunch proponent of them.
"I’ve played with a lot of LPGA players over the years and I think their value has risen recently, there’s no question about it. If there’s an opportunity for us to have an open conversation and dialogue with women, I’m very much at the forefront of that."
Earlier this year, LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan hinted that she would engage with LIV Golf if it can help promote the women’s game. "I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting women’s golf but there needs to be input from players and sponsors. There’s a lot of factors to consider before we do business with LIV Golf," she said.
Whilst the enormous financial investment of the Saudi-backed organisation could raise the profile, and purses, of the women’s game, it is not without controversy, which perhaps explains Marcoux Samaan's wariness at striking a deal with the Greg Norman-fronted group.
The immediate focus for Norman however, is the launch of the 2023 Golf League: "Right now to be honest with you, I’m completely locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023, and we’ve got a lot of work to do to get that up and running."
The LIV Golf Series will rebrand to the LIV Golf League from 2023, with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing in an expanded 14-tournament schedule – and an enormous $405m total prize purse, a huge increase on the $225m on offer for this year’s eight-tournament Series.
One of its priorities will be to formalise television broadcasting rights, with numerous reports suggesting a deal with Fox Sports 1 is nearing. The deal will purportedly see LIV Golf purchase airtime from the media giant and in turn sell its own commercial asset to make the deal financially viable.
The former World No.1 played down the reports, asking that "no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets." He added: "We’re in discussions right now and we have a lot of NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] signed by broadcasters."
Should an agreement between LIV Golf and Fox Sports be reached, it would be somewhat of a full circle for the venture's CEO and Commissioner. Norman was with the media company as their Lead Golf Analyst for a little over a year before they parted ways in 2015.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
Best G/FORE Golf Shoes 2022
We take a look at the best golf shoes for men and women from the ever-popular G/FORE range
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Best Women's FootJoy Golf Shoes 2022
We run through some of the best golf shoes for women designed by FootJoy, one of the best brands in the business when it comes to golf footwear.
By Katie Dawkins • Published
-
Iona Stephen On How To Grow The Women's Game
The broadcaster expects the women’s game to go from strength to strength over the coming years
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Charley Hull Secures Enthralling Ascendant LPGA
A fantastic final round of 64 gave Hull her first LPGA Tour title since 2016
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Volunteers Of America Classic Preview, Field And Prize Money
Six of the world’s top 10 are in the field for the 10th anniversary of the tournament taking place in Texas
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Golf Monthly Appoints Alison Root As Women’s Golf Editor
Leading journalist Alison Root joins Golf Monthly as Women's Golf Editor
By Mike Harris • Published
-
Ines Laklalech Makes History On Ladies European Tour
The young Moroccan golfer secured victory at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, becoming the first ever Arab winner on the LET
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
14-Year-Old Qualifies For Third Consecutive LPGA Tour Event
Gianna Clemente hopes to make her first cut after winning her place in an LPGA Tour event for the third week running
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Why Women’s Golf Could Benefit From The LIV Golf Series
By Kola Adeosun • Published
-
Why The AIG Women's Open Needs To Be Another Milestone Moment For Women's Sport
After the Lionesses became European champions, it's time for golf to take centre stage this week at Muirfield
By Alison Root • Published