Augusta National To Allow LIV Golfers To Play In The Masters

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has confirmed that LIV Golfers who are already qualified for the 2023 Masters will be allowed to compete in the tournament.

Ridley also hinted that qualification criteria for the year's opening Major may change in the future, hinting that there could be an announcement during the tournament week.

"As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April," he said in his statement.

Former Masters champions from LIV Golf who are exempt for life at The Masters include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel.

Other exempt LIV players for the upcoming Augusta National showpiece include 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Kevin Na and Harold Varner III.

READ Chairman Fred Ridley's statement:

"From its inception in 1934, the purpose of the Masters Tournament has been to benefit the game of golf. Each April, the Masters assembles the world’s leading golfers to compete for the Green Jacket and a place in history. It provides a stage for fans to experience dramatic moments of competition at the highest level and promotes the sport domestically and abroad.

Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club. Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages.

They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.

Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.

We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again."