'If You Want To Go, Go' - Thomas To Prospective Saudi League Players

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Thomas has reiterated his loyalty to the PGA Tour and has told prospective Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series players to "go" after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan declined release requests for the LIV opener at the Centurion Club next month.

"I mean, I would hope it would deter them from going over there," Thomas said on the declined releases, whilst saying he wasn't surprised by the decision from the Tour.

"I think Jay's made it very clear from the start of what would happen or, you know, I think a lot of people are probably like, 'I can't believe you did this' or, 'Wow, you went through with it'. But I mean this is what he said was going to happen all along," the 14-time PGA Tour winner said.

"And, yeah, it's one of those things to where he just doesn't want the competing tour, the back and forth. You know, it's like, look, if you want to go, go. I mean there's been plenty of guys that have been advocates of it and have just talked it up all the time and they have been guys behind the scenes that are saying, 'I'm going, I'm doing this'. And like my whole thing is, like just go then.

"Like stop going back and forth or like you say you're going to do this, everybody's entitled to do what they want, you know what I mean? Like if I wanted to go play that tour I could go play that tour. But I'm loyal to the PGA Tour and I've said that and I think there's a lot of opportunity for me to break records, make history, do a lot of things on the PGA Tour I want to do. And there could be people that want to make that change and it's like you're allowed to have that decision, you're a human being and that's just a part of it.

"I'm sure there's a little bit of surprise, like, 'Oh, wow, like, yeah, he really did it', that kind of thing. But, yeah, it was nothing off the beaten path that Jay didn't say he was going to do."

The LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule begins at the Centurion Club next month where $25m is up for grabs. The first season of LIV Golf Invitational events will see eight tournaments, culminating at the Team Championship at Trump National Doral.