PGA Tour Reveals Statement On Behalf Of Dustin Johnson

After recent stories of players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm pledging their allegiance to the PGA Tour, it seems that another high calibre name is staying put, with the Tour releasing a statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson.

February 20, 2022

In the statement, Johnson states: "Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf's premier tour."

This may come as a slight shock, as only a few weeks ago, the two-time Major champion had described the breakaway Saudi Golf League as a: “Really good concept."

In that same press conference, the American also refused to be drawn into speculation that Ian Poulter had been offered an enormous sum of money to be a part of the league. At the time, Johnson stated: "I can't speak for Ian. Yeah, I'm sure they're, well yeah, obviously whether they have or haven't, I'm not allowed to disclose. You'd have to ask Ian on that one". DJ then also laughed off speculation that he too had been made a similar offer, adding "No, not similar. It's just not similar."

Johnson at the 2022 Saudi International (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now though, the 24-time PGA Tour winner adds his name to a growing list of players who have pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, with the American joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas.