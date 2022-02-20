PGA Tour Reveals Statement On Behalf Of Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson has added his name to a growing list of players who are staying put on the PGA Tour...
After recent stories of players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm pledging their allegiance to the PGA Tour, it seems that another high calibre name is staying put, with the Tour releasing a statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson.
Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson pic.twitter.com/731B4SmyQvFebruary 20, 2022
In the statement, Johnson states: "Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf's premier tour."
This may come as a slight shock, as only a few weeks ago, the two-time Major champion had described the breakaway Saudi Golf League as a: “Really good concept."
In that same press conference, the American also refused to be drawn into speculation that Ian Poulter had been offered an enormous sum of money to be a part of the league. At the time, Johnson stated: "I can't speak for Ian. Yeah, I'm sure they're, well yeah, obviously whether they have or haven't, I'm not allowed to disclose. You'd have to ask Ian on that one". DJ then also laughed off speculation that he too had been made a similar offer, adding "No, not similar. It's just not similar."
Now though, the 24-time PGA Tour winner adds his name to a growing list of players who have pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, with the American joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
