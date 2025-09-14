Sanford International Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour Champions continues at the Sanford International, with several of the circuit's big names teeing it up at Minnehaha Country Club.

Taking place in South Dakota, last year Steve Stricker claimed the title for a third consecutive year and fourth time overall, as the former US Ryder Cup captain defeated Richard Green in a playoff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning in 2018 by three strokes, as well as in 2022 via a playoff and in 2023 by one shot, Stricker is searching for a fourth straight Sanford International title, but will have some big names to go up against.

These include Charles Schwab Cup Money leader Miguel Angel Jimenez, as well as Ernie Els, Retif Goosen, Angel Cabrera and Darren Clarke.

For 2025, the overall prize money for the tournament has increased by $100,000, going from $2.1 million to $2.2 million, that means the winner will bank himself $330,000.

Being a no-cut event, all 78 players in the field will secure a paycheck for their efforts, with Els leading the tournament going into the final round on Sunday.

Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Sanford International.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sanford International Prize Money Breakdown