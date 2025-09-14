Sanford International Prize Money Payout 2025

A total of 78 players will tee it up in the no cut event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, where $2.2 million is up for grabs at the Sanford International

The PGA Tour Champions continues at the Sanford International, with several of the circuit's big names teeing it up at Minnehaha Country Club.

Taking place in South Dakota, last year Steve Stricker claimed the title for a third consecutive year and fourth time overall, as the former US Ryder Cup captain defeated Richard Green in a playoff.

Winning in 2018 by three strokes, as well as in 2022 via a playoff and in 2023 by one shot, Stricker is searching for a fourth straight Sanford International title, but will have some big names to go up against.

These include Charles Schwab Cup Money leader Miguel Angel Jimenez, as well as Ernie Els, Retif Goosen, Angel Cabrera and Darren Clarke.

For 2025, the overall prize money for the tournament has increased by $100,000, going from $2.1 million to $2.2 million, that means the winner will bank himself $330,000.

Being a no-cut event, all 78 players in the field will secure a paycheck for their efforts, with Els leading the tournament going into the final round on Sunday.

Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Sanford International.

Sanford International Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$330,000

2nd

$193,600

3rd

$158,400

4th

$132,000

5th

$105,600

6th

$88,000

7th

$79,200

8th

$70,400

9th

$61,600

10th

$57,200

11th

$52,800

12th

$48,400

13th

$44,000

14th

$41,800

15th

$39,600

16th

$37,400

17th

$35,200

18th

$33,000

19th

$31,020

20th

$29,040

21st

$27,280

22nd

$25,520

23rd

$24,200

24th

$23,100

25th

$22,000

26th

$20,900

27th

$20,020

28th

$19,140

29th

$18,260

30th

$17,380

31st

$16,500

32nd

$15,840

33rd

$15,180

34th

$14,520

35th

$13,860

36th

$13,200

37th

$12,540

38th

$12,100

39th

$11,660

40th

$11,220

41st

$10,780

42nd

$10,340

43rd

$9,900

44th

$9,460

45th

$9,020

46th

$8,580

47th

$8,140

48th

$7,700

49th

$7,260

50th

$6,820

51st

$6,380

52nd

$5,940

53rd

$5,500

54th

$5,280

55th

$5,060

56th

$4,840

57th

$4,620

58th

$4,400

59th

$4,180

60th

$3,960

61st

$3,740

62nd

$3,520

63rd

$3,300

64th

$3,080

65th

$2,860

66th

$2,640

67th

$2,420

68th

$2,200

69th

$2,068

70th

$1,936

71st

$1,804

72nd

$1,672

73rd

$1,540

74th

$1,452

75th

$1,364

76th

$1,276

77th

$1,188

78th

$1,100

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

