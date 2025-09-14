Sanford International Prize Money Payout 2025
A total of 78 players will tee it up in the no cut event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, where $2.2 million is up for grabs at the Sanford International
The PGA Tour Champions continues at the Sanford International, with several of the circuit's big names teeing it up at Minnehaha Country Club.
Taking place in South Dakota, last year Steve Stricker claimed the title for a third consecutive year and fourth time overall, as the former US Ryder Cup captain defeated Richard Green in a playoff.
Winning in 2018 by three strokes, as well as in 2022 via a playoff and in 2023 by one shot, Stricker is searching for a fourth straight Sanford International title, but will have some big names to go up against.
These include Charles Schwab Cup Money leader Miguel Angel Jimenez, as well as Ernie Els, Retif Goosen, Angel Cabrera and Darren Clarke.
For 2025, the overall prize money for the tournament has increased by $100,000, going from $2.1 million to $2.2 million, that means the winner will bank himself $330,000.
Being a no-cut event, all 78 players in the field will secure a paycheck for their efforts, with Els leading the tournament going into the final round on Sunday.
Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Sanford International.
Sanford International Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$330,000
2nd
$193,600
3rd
$158,400
4th
$132,000
5th
$105,600
6th
$88,000
7th
$79,200
8th
$70,400
9th
$61,600
10th
$57,200
11th
$52,800
12th
$48,400
13th
$44,000
14th
$41,800
15th
$39,600
16th
$37,400
17th
$35,200
18th
$33,000
19th
$31,020
20th
$29,040
21st
$27,280
22nd
$25,520
23rd
$24,200
24th
$23,100
25th
$22,000
26th
$20,900
27th
$20,020
28th
$19,140
29th
$18,260
30th
$17,380
31st
$16,500
32nd
$15,840
33rd
$15,180
34th
$14,520
35th
$13,860
36th
$13,200
37th
$12,540
38th
$12,100
39th
$11,660
40th
$11,220
41st
$10,780
42nd
$10,340
43rd
$9,900
44th
$9,460
45th
$9,020
46th
$8,580
47th
$8,140
48th
$7,700
49th
$7,260
50th
$6,820
51st
$6,380
52nd
$5,940
53rd
$5,500
54th
$5,280
55th
$5,060
56th
$4,840
57th
$4,620
58th
$4,400
59th
$4,180
60th
$3,960
61st
$3,740
62nd
$3,520
63rd
$3,300
64th
$3,080
65th
$2,860
66th
$2,640
67th
$2,420
68th
$2,200
69th
$2,068
70th
$1,936
71st
$1,804
72nd
$1,672
73rd
$1,540
74th
$1,452
75th
$1,364
76th
$1,276
77th
$1,188
78th
$1,100
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
