How To Hit A Long Ball When You're In Your 60s (Just Like Miguel Angel Jimenez)
So you're worried you can't get it out there as far as you used to. This player does - and it's not all down to stretching
There comes a time when every golfer finds that they're unable to hit the ball as far as they used to. Often a lack of mobility and flexibility restricts how far older players can hit the ball, and although the best golf drivers for seniors can help, many players still find themselves losing crucial yards.
Last year, Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez still averaged 284.5 yards off the tee. At 61, he's as fit as ever - so what's his secret? We know he goes through a vigorous warm-up and exercise routine, but there are a number of other reasons why he's able to hit the ball a long way - secrets which Peter Finch talks us through here.
Miguel Angel Jimenez Driving Tips
Peter is one of the most recognisable PGA professionals in the world, delivering online free lessons to golfers across the globe with a combined social following of almost one million people. In his coaching career, Peter has supported golfers of all abilities to play better golf and shoot lower scores.
1 Tension free
Miguel has a really fluid set-up that starts with a waggle. There’s a complete lack of tension. Miguel looks down the line and stays nice and lithe, whereas many club golfers just look down at the ball and get more and more tense.
2 Wide takeaway
The Spaniard has a wide, rhythmical takeaway and loads the club beautifully on-plane. When the golf grip is tighter, it tends to yank the club off-plane. Miguel has found the perfect position with the club pretty much parallel to the feet.
3 Coil
Note how deeply he coils into his right side (below) while maintaining right knee flex. This is an old-school movement where the hips rotate. His left heel comes off the ground, which is quite rare in the modern game. His shoulders have turned more than 90˚.
4 Lag
You may have seen Miguel’s over-the-top practice move, which has brought him much more on-plane coming down. That has paid dividends, as this is now a classic position with lots of lag and the club nice and wide.
5 Extension
The flowing nature of his swing is shown in his follow-through, with its superb extension down the line. He releases the arms fully and the ball just gets in the way. This is another reason why he's still able to drive the ball over 280 yards on the Champions Tour.
6 Balanced finish
Much like his persona, the follow-through is freewheeling and there’s no question of steering it as he swings through to a balanced finish. He’s one supple guy!
There's no reason why you can't take a few of these driving tips and apply them to your own game. And there's no reason why you can't go on enjoying hitting long drives well into your 60s and 70s.
