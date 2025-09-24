Ryder Cup Weather Forecast: Rain On The Way At Bethpage Black
We're in for a few days of wind and rain - although there are also some nice periods of weather forecast
The Ryder Cup has been hit by some pretty awful weather over the years. Celtic Manor, 2010, anyone remember that one? Absolute mud bath.
We've seen the official weather forecast for Bethpage and Farmingdale, New York, and although we're not expecting to see conditions get quite that bad, we are in for some rain.
It's a shame, because the weather in this part of the world over the last few days has been rather nice.
On the plus side, a soft course, even one as long as Bethpage Black, should encourage plenty of attacking play - which is just want we want to see at a Ryder Cup.
Here's the weather forecast for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Wednesday through until the close of play (hopefully) on Sunday.
RYDER CUP WEATHER FORECAST: WEDNESDAY
The opening ceremony is taking place a day earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, because of the bad weather predicted on Thursday (see below).
The weather is due to be mostly cloudy with pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms a possibility in the afternoon.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Unfortunately, widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are expected after midnight into Thursday morning.
Time
12pm
2pm
4pm
7pm
Weather
Mostly cloudy; isolated showers
Showers; isolated thunderstorm
Showers; isolated thunderstorm
Showers possible; isolated thunderstorm
Rain probability
20%
30%
35%
40%
Lightning probability
10%
20%
20%
20%
Temp (min/max)
76
77
76
71
Winds (mph)
S/SE 5-10
S/SE 7-12 G15
S/SE 7-12 G15
S/SE 75-10
RYDER CUP WEATHER FORECAST: REST OF THE WEEK
If you are attending the Ryder Cup, bring an umbrella (a small retractable one, see below) - for it could get rather wet, with the probability of rain on the final day of Ryder Cup practice as high as 80%.
Together with some wind, it's not looking very pleasant. Here's how things are looking at the moment for Thursday and the rest of the week.
Day
Thurs
Thurs night
Fri
Sat
Sun
Weather
Windy with rain likely and scattered storms
Rain and scattered thunderstorms
Showers becoming scattered by 5am
Mostly cloudy; few PM showers
Mix of sun and clouds; isolated AM shower
Rain probability
80%
80%
60% → 30%
30%
20%
Rain amount (in)
0.25” – 0.50”
0.50” – 0.75”
0.10” – 0.25”
< 0.10”
< 0.05”
Temp (min/max)
64°F/77°F
Low: 63°F
63°F/77°F
64°F/77°F
62°F/78°F
Winds (mph)
S/SE → S 12-20 G22-28
S → W/SW 10-15 G20
W/SW 6-12 → 10-15 G18
N/NE → SE 3-7 → 7-12
NW → W/NW 5-10 → 10-15
The good news is that Sunday looks okay at the moment, with a mix of sun and clouds and just a 20% chance of rain.
It's just that threat of lightning over the first couple of days that we don't like the look of. Fingers crossed it stays away.
UMBRELLA WARNING!
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is planning to arrive for the start of the action - and it's sparked chaos.
Those attending the Ryder Cup on Friday have been warned to expect enhanced security measures and additional restrictions.
The advice for spectators is to arrive as early as possible and allow extra time as they move about throughout the day. Gates will open for ticket holders at 5am.
In addition to security screening at the entrance, spectators will be subjected to TSA-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.
Should spectators leave these secure areas, they will need to be screened again prior to reentering that area.
Guests have also been advised to restrict personal items to a minimum.
There's bound to be some fuss made about "large umbrellas" being prohibited, although small retractable umbrellas are allowed.
If you're worried about getting wet - and there's a fair chance that you will - the advice is to bring a poncho.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.