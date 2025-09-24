Ryder Cup Weather Forecast: Rain On The Way At Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup has been hit by some pretty awful weather over the years. Celtic Manor, 2010, anyone remember that one? Absolute mud bath.

We've seen the official weather forecast for Bethpage and Farmingdale, New York, and although we're not expecting to see conditions get quite that bad, we are in for some rain.

It's a shame, because the weather in this part of the world over the last few days has been rather nice.

On the plus side, a soft course, even one as long as Bethpage Black, should encourage plenty of attacking play - which is just want we want to see at a Ryder Cup.

Here's the weather forecast for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Wednesday through until the close of play (hopefully) on Sunday.

RYDER CUP WEATHER FORECAST: WEDNESDAY

The opening ceremony is taking place a day earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, because of the bad weather predicted on Thursday (see below).

The weather is due to be mostly cloudy with pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms a possibility in the afternoon.

Unfortunately, widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are expected after midnight into Thursday morning.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time 12pm 2pm 4pm 7pm Weather Mostly cloudy; isolated showers Showers; isolated thunderstorm Showers; isolated thunderstorm Showers possible; isolated thunderstorm Rain probability 20% 30% 35% 40% Lightning probability 10% 20% 20% 20% Temp (min/max) 76 77 76 71 Winds (mph) S/SE 5-10 S/SE 7-12 G15 S/SE 7-12 G15 S/SE 75-10

RYDER CUP WEATHER FORECAST: REST OF THE WEEK

If you are attending the Ryder Cup, bring an umbrella (a small retractable one, see below) - for it could get rather wet, with the probability of rain on the final day of Ryder Cup practice as high as 80%.

Together with some wind, it's not looking very pleasant. Here's how things are looking at the moment for Thursday and the rest of the week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day Thurs Thurs night Fri Sat Sun Weather Windy with rain likely and scattered storms Rain and scattered thunderstorms Showers becoming scattered by 5am Mostly cloudy; few PM showers Mix of sun and clouds; isolated AM shower Rain probability 80% 80% 60% → 30% 30% 20% Rain amount (in) 0.25” – 0.50” 0.50” – 0.75” 0.10” – 0.25” < 0.10” < 0.05” Temp (min/max) 64°F/77°F Low: 63°F 63°F/77°F 64°F/77°F 62°F/78°F Winds (mph) S/SE → S 12-20 G22-28 S → W/SW 10-15 G20 W/SW 6-12 → 10-15 G18 N/NE → SE 3-7 → 7-12 NW → W/NW 5-10 → 10-15

The good news is that Sunday looks okay at the moment, with a mix of sun and clouds and just a 20% chance of rain.

It's just that threat of lightning over the first couple of days that we don't like the look of. Fingers crossed it stays away.

UMBRELLA WARNING!

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is planning to arrive for the start of the action - and it's sparked chaos.

Those attending the Ryder Cup on Friday have been warned to expect enhanced security measures and additional restrictions.

The advice for spectators is to arrive as early as possible and allow extra time as they move about throughout the day. Gates will open for ticket holders at 5am.

In addition to security screening at the entrance, spectators will be subjected to TSA-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.

Should spectators leave these secure areas, they will need to be screened again prior to reentering that area.

Guests have also been advised to restrict personal items to a minimum.

There's bound to be some fuss made about "large umbrellas" being prohibited, although small retractable umbrellas are allowed.

If you're worried about getting wet - and there's a fair chance that you will - the advice is to bring a poncho.