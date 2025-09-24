Junior Ryder Cup Matches Moved With Bad Weather Expected To Hit Bethpage

It's not the news the golf stars of tomorrow will have wanted, but at least the bad weather which is forecast to hit Bethpage Black on Thursday hasn't ruined the 13th Junior Ryder Cup - the show will go on.

However, due to the forecast of inclement weather - which has forced organizers to adjust the scheduling at the Ryder Cup venue - the singles matches will now be contested elsewhere.

Although very disappointing for the young players who were excited to be teeing it up on the same course as the best players in the world - just the day before the greatest show in golf - they'll still play out the tournament at the historic Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, New York.

Nassau Country Club, located on the North Shore of Long Island, is where the great Bobby Jones started putting with his Calamity Jane putter.

The prestigious club hosted the competition's foursomes and fourballs on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will welcome back the young players for the conclusion of the event - which is currently finely poised.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather on Thursday, September 25 & the adjusted scheduling at Bethpage Black, the singles matches of the 13th Junior Ryder Cup will be contested at the historic Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, New York, which hosted the foursome & four-ball… pic.twitter.com/m2a3aWeo6wSeptember 24, 2025

Despite good weather at the start of the week, wind, rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Bethpage Black in the coming hours.

The opening ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup has already been rescheduled, and will take place on Wednesday, instead of its traditional spot on Thursday, the day before the competition gets underway.

Inclement weather and delays are something the aspiring young players competing in the Junior Ryder Cup will have to get used to, although they can hopefully look forward to an uninterrupted day at Nassau Country Club.

After the first day, the US team led Europe 6½ to 5½ - and they've started strongly in the mixed fourballs.

The target for Team USA on Thursday will be 15½ points, while Europe need 15 points to retain the Cup.

In 2023, Europe ended a run of six straight defeats in the competition with an 11-point victory over the USA at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.