2025 Ryder Cup Team USA Vs Defeated 2023 Roster: What's Changed?
Team USA's Ryder Cup team is confirmed for 2025, but what changes have been made from their 2023 side? Here, we take a look at who is in and who is out...
The 45th Ryder Cup gets underway on September 26-28th 2025 and, just one month out, we now know who will be teeing it up for Team USA.
Captained by Keegan Bradley, who for a long time was predicted to be the first playing captain since 1963, the American won't be one of the 12 players at Bethpage Black, instead he will be putting his full focus into the captaincy role.
Certainly, the Americans will be out for pay-back in New York, as they look to avenge the 16.5-11.5 defeat to the Europeans at Marco Simone in Rome back in 2023.
Failing to win on enemy soil, the US side is to be heavily changed for 2025, as four rookies make their way into the 12-man side, with JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young making their debuts.
Looking at the 2023 team, just six players remain from that squad in 2025, as Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas make their returns at Bethpage Black.
Rounding out the remaining places on this year's team are Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who return to the US side for the first time since 2021, where both men were part of the victorious American team at Whistling Straits.
At Bethpage Black, you will see a different side to that of two years ago, and you can check out the differences below...
Team USA Ryder Cup: 2023 vs 2025
2023
2025
Captain
Zach Johnson
Keegan Bradley
Vice Captain
Steve Stricker
Webb Simpson
Vice Captain
Davis Love III
Brandt Snedeker
Vice Captain
Jim Furyk
Kevin Kisner
Vice Captain
Fred Couples
Jim Furyk
Vice Captain
Stewart Cink
Gary Woodland
Automatic Qualifier
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler
Automatic Qualifier
Wyndham Clark
JJ Spaun
Automatic Qualifier
Brian Harman
Xander Schauffele
Automatic Qualifier
Patrick Cantlay
Russell Henley
Automatic Qualifier
Max Homa
Harris English
Automatic Qualifier
Xander Schauffele
Bryson DeChambeau
Captain's Pick
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
Captain's Pick
Jordan Spieth
Collin Morikawa
Captain's Pick
Collin Morikawa
Ben Griffin
Captain's Pick
Sam Burns
Cameron Young
Captain's Pick
Rickie Fowler
Patrick Cantlay
Captain's Pick
Justin Thomas
Sam Burns
As mentioned, Scheffler, Schauffele, Thomas, Morikawa, Cantlay and Burns are the six survivors from the 2023 side.
In terms of those won't be featuring in Bethpage Black from the last iteration are Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.
With those six not playing, it means Spaun, Henley, English, DeChambeau, Griffin and Young replace them for 2025.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
