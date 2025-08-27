2025 Ryder Cup Team USA Vs Defeated 2023 Roster: What's Changed?

Team USA's Ryder Cup team is confirmed for 2025, but what changes have been made from their 2023 side? Here, we take a look at who is in and who is out...

Team USA pose for a photo during the 2023 Ryder Cup
The 45th Ryder Cup gets underway on September 26-28th 2025 and, just one month out, we now know who will be teeing it up for Team USA.

Captained by Keegan Bradley, who for a long time was predicted to be the first playing captain since 1963, the American won't be one of the 12 players at Bethpage Black, instead he will be putting his full focus into the captaincy role.

Keegan Bradley speaks to media at a Ryder Cup press conference

Certainly, the Americans will be out for pay-back in New York, as they look to avenge the 16.5-11.5 defeat to the Europeans at Marco Simone in Rome back in 2023.

Failing to win on enemy soil, the US side is to be heavily changed for 2025, as four rookies make their way into the 12-man side, with JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young making their debuts.

Looking at the 2023 team, just six players remain from that squad in 2025, as Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas make their returns at Bethpage Black.

Team USA line-up on the 18th green

Rounding out the remaining places on this year's team are Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who return to the US side for the first time since 2021, where both men were part of the victorious American team at Whistling Straits.

At Bethpage Black, you will see a different side to that of two years ago, and you can check out the differences below...

Team USA Ryder Cup: 2023 vs 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

2023

2025

Captain

Zach Johnson

Keegan Bradley

Vice Captain

Steve Stricker

Webb Simpson

Vice Captain

Davis Love III

Brandt Snedeker

Vice Captain

Jim Furyk

Kevin Kisner

Vice Captain

Fred Couples

Jim Furyk

Vice Captain

Stewart Cink

Gary Woodland

Automatic Qualifier

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

Automatic Qualifier

Wyndham Clark

JJ Spaun

Automatic Qualifier

Brian Harman

Xander Schauffele

Automatic Qualifier

Patrick Cantlay

Russell Henley

Automatic Qualifier

Max Homa

Harris English

Automatic Qualifier

Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau

Captain's Pick

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Captain's Pick

Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

Captain's Pick

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Captain's Pick

Sam Burns

Cameron Young

Captain's Pick

Rickie Fowler

Patrick Cantlay

Captain's Pick

Justin Thomas

Sam Burns

As mentioned, Scheffler, Schauffele, Thomas, Morikawa, Cantlay and Burns are the six survivors from the 2023 side.

In terms of those won't be featuring in Bethpage Black from the last iteration are Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

With those six not playing, it means Spaun, Henley, English, DeChambeau, Griffin and Young replace them for 2025.

