2025 Ryder Cup Team USA Vs Defeated 2023 Roster: What's Changed?

The 45th Ryder Cup gets underway on September 26-28th 2025 and, just one month out, we now know who will be teeing it up for Team USA.

Captained by Keegan Bradley, who for a long time was predicted to be the first playing captain since 1963, the American won't be one of the 12 players at Bethpage Black, instead he will be putting his full focus into the captaincy role.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, the Americans will be out for pay-back in New York, as they look to avenge the 16.5-11.5 defeat to the Europeans at Marco Simone in Rome back in 2023.

Failing to win on enemy soil, the US side is to be heavily changed for 2025, as four rookies make their way into the 12-man side, with JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young making their debuts.

Looking at the 2023 team, just six players remain from that squad in 2025, as Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas make their returns at Bethpage Black.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the remaining places on this year's team are Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who return to the US side for the first time since 2021, where both men were part of the victorious American team at Whistling Straits.

At Bethpage Black, you will see a different side to that of two years ago, and you can check out the differences below...

Team USA Ryder Cup: 2023 vs 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023 2025 Captain Zach Johnson Keegan Bradley Vice Captain Steve Stricker Webb Simpson Vice Captain Davis Love III Brandt Snedeker Vice Captain Jim Furyk Kevin Kisner Vice Captain Fred Couples Jim Furyk Vice Captain Stewart Cink Gary Woodland Automatic Qualifier Scottie Scheffler Scottie Scheffler Automatic Qualifier Wyndham Clark JJ Spaun Automatic Qualifier Brian Harman Xander Schauffele Automatic Qualifier Patrick Cantlay Russell Henley Automatic Qualifier Max Homa Harris English Automatic Qualifier Xander Schauffele Bryson DeChambeau Captain's Pick Brooks Koepka Justin Thomas Captain's Pick Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa Captain's Pick Collin Morikawa Ben Griffin Captain's Pick Sam Burns Cameron Young Captain's Pick Rickie Fowler Patrick Cantlay Captain's Pick Justin Thomas Sam Burns

As mentioned, Scheffler, Schauffele, Thomas, Morikawa, Cantlay and Burns are the six survivors from the 2023 side.

In terms of those won't be featuring in Bethpage Black from the last iteration are Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

With those six not playing, it means Spaun, Henley, English, DeChambeau, Griffin and Young replace them for 2025.