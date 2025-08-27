Ryder Cup US Captain's Picks Live Updates: Keegan Bradley Announces Full Team For Bethpage Black

Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Team USA's captain's picks for the 45th Ryder Cup, where Keegan Bradley will reveal who he is adding to complete his full 12-man team for Bethpage Black.
We know Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau are on the team already, but who will join them?
Check out all the live updates in our blog below...
USA Ryder Cup Team 2025
- Scottie Scheffler
- JJ Spaun
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Harris English
- Bryson DeChambeau
- ?
- ?
- ?
- ?
- ?
- ?
Updates from...
5 MINUTE WARNING
All eyes on Captain @Keegan_Bradley as he prepares to announce his Captain’s Picks. 🇺🇸🏆#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/Oh9BjtNZljAugust 27, 2025
THE SIX CONFIRMED NAMES
While we wait for the six captain's picks, we already know of six US players who will be in New York, with two being Ryder Cup rookies.
Unsurprisingly, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will make a third Ryder Cup appearance, with the American continuing to dominate throughout 2025.
He will be joined by US Open winner JJ Spaun, who will make his Ryder Cup debut. Xander Schauffele will make a third appearance, while Russell Henley is the second rookie on the team.
Rounding out the six are Harris English and LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who will no doubt bring the noise and passion to the New York crowd at the end of September.
WHO ARE THE FAVORITES TO BE SELECTED?
There's plenty of speculation being thrown around as to who will be selected and, going into Bradley's announcement, which gets underway in 15 minutes, there are some big names who will be favorites.
Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa possess Ryder Cup experience and good records, so you feel they will be in the 12-man team for Bethpage Black.
The final three spots could go to anyone, with Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Ben Griffin and Bradley, likely, the four favorites for the remaining three positions.
WILL HE OR WON'T HE?
The big talking point in the build-up of Bradley's captain's picks is whether he will select himself or not for Bethpage Black?
Early reports claim he will, while the bookies still have it 50/50 on whether he will be playing in New York, or just captaining.
Certainly, the decision will create talking points, whether he selects himself as a playing captain or not, but the last player to ever be a playing captain at a Ryder Cup was Arnold Palmer back in 1963...
HELLO ALL
Good morning, afternoon and evening all, and welcome to Golf Monthly's live coverage of Keegan Bradley's captain picks for the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup.
Speaking at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, the US Ryder Cup captain will reveal his six picks to complete the 12-man squad, with it currently unclear as to who will be selected.
What we do know is that Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau are on the team, so who will join them?