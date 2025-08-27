Ryder Cup US Captain's Picks Live Updates: Keegan Bradley Announces Full Team For Bethpage Black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Team USA's captain's picks for the 45th Ryder Cup, where Keegan Bradley will reveal who he is adding to complete his full 12-man team for Bethpage Black.

We know Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau are on the team already, but who will join them?

Check out all the live updates in our blog below...

USA Ryder Cup Team 2025

Scottie Scheffler

JJ Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Harris English

Bryson DeChambeau

?

?

?

?

?

?

