Cameron Young What's In The Bag?
A rising star in the world of golf, Cameron Young is currently a Titleist staff player and plays a full bag of clubs from the brand including a golf ball. What are the exact specifications? Let's take a look below.
Cameron Young What's In The Bag?
Driver
Titleist TSi3
Starting at the top of the bag Young uses a Titleist TSi3 driver and it 10 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft. A model which made our 2022 Editor's Choice list, it features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.
- Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review
Fairway
Titleist TSi3
He also uses a TSi3 fairway wood and it is more for the player who wants speed and accuracy. There is an adjustable weight track on the back – you can move to the heel, toe or keep it neutral – and they have moved away from simply moving it to the heel for a draw and toe for a fade etc.
When you are stood over the ball it’s hard to decipher which is the TSi2 or the TSi3, both classic and smallish looking, which says a lot about the genius of the design as they offer different benefits. Unquestionably we think the TSi3 model is one of the best fairway woods on sale right now.
- Read our full Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood review
Irons
Titleist T200, Titleist 620 MB
His iron setup is pretty interesting at the moment. We believe he is carrying a a two and four-iron of the Titleist T200 iron, whilst the rest of his irons go form five-iron down to nine-iron and are Titleist 620MB's. They are all fitted with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts.
Titleist’s real players’ iron, the 620MB is a one-piece forged muscleback that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback. The muscleback design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable. The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.
- Read our full 2021 Titleist T200 Iron review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey Design SM9
Young uses four Titleist wedges at the moment. His first three, 48, 52 and 56 degrees, are all Vokey SM9's whilst he also carries a WedgeWorks BV 2022 Proto with 62 degrees of loft.
The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Scotty Cameron T11 Prototype
His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron T11 Prototype. It appears to have a mallet kind of design with a plumbers neck. It is also finished in a black color which really looks cool.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Young uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some.
The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review
Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees, D1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft
3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees, B1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX shaft
Irons: Titleist T200 (2, 4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48-10F, 52-12F, 56-08M), WedgeWorks BV 2022 Proto (62) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron T11 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
