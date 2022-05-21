Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cameron Young What's In The Bag?

A rising star in the world of golf, Cameron Young is currently a Titleist staff player and plays a full bag of clubs from the brand including a golf ball. What are the exact specifications? Let's take a look below.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag Young uses a Titleist TSi3 driver and it 10 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft. A model which made our 2022 Editor's Choice list, it features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.

Fairway

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Future)

He also uses a TSi3 fairway wood and it is more for the player who wants speed and accuracy. There is an adjustable weight track on the back – you can move to the heel, toe or keep it neutral – and they have moved away from simply moving it to the heel for a draw and toe for a fade etc.

When you are stood over the ball it’s hard to decipher which is the TSi2 or the TSi3, both classic and smallish looking, which says a lot about the genius of the design as they offer different benefits. Unquestionably we think the TSi3 model is one of the best fairway woods on sale right now.

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist 620 MB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His iron setup is pretty interesting at the moment. We believe he is carrying a a two and four-iron of the Titleist T200 iron, whilst the rest of his irons go form five-iron down to nine-iron and are Titleist 620MB's. They are all fitted with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts.

Titleist’s real players’ iron, the 620MB is a one-piece forged muscleback that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback. The muscleback design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable. The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Young uses four Titleist wedges at the moment. His first three, 48, 52 and 56 degrees, are all Vokey SM9's whilst he also carries a WedgeWorks BV 2022 Proto with 62 degrees of loft.

The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green.

Putter

Scotty Cameron T11 Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron T11 Prototype. It appears to have a mallet kind of design with a plumbers neck. It is also finished in a black color which really looks cool.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Young uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some.

The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control.

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees, D1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees, B1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (2, 4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48-10F, 52-12F, 56-08M), WedgeWorks BV 2022 Proto (62) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron T11 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1