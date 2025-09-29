Run It Back Or Two Fresh Faces? Who Will The Next Ryder Cup Captains Be?

No sooner had the 2025 Ryder Cup wrapped up, golf fans, players and pundits alike began turning their attention to the next edition of this monumental event.

People wanted to know the answer to questions like 'where is the next Ryder Cup?' and expressed their opinions on subjects like 'whether the envelope rule need to be changed.'

Another of the biggest topics of conversation in the immediate aftermath has related to who might lead the two teams at Adare Manor in Ireland.

The calls for Luke Donald to stay on resumed almost as soon as the final putt dropped, but should he take up the role again he will likely have to return in 2029 as well with the Europeans preferring to have as much continuity in their set up as possible.

Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley admitted he didn't know whether he would ever have the opportunity to carry out the honor but said he had loved every minute of captaining Team USA at Bethpage Black.

Luke Donald could return for a third stint at Adare Manor in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it remains possible that the two could face off again in two years' time, a whole host of names have been tipped to head up the American side in Ireland, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson all credible candidates.

Four Golf Monthly writers have had their say on the matter and selected who they think will be the captain of both Team USA and Team Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Elliott Heath News Editor

I think the next US captain will be Tiger Woods and I think that would be the right choice as it is finally his time. He will be 51 by the time Adare Manor rolls around and it is a fitting venue for him, considering he is close friends with JP McManus who owns the incredible Irish resort.

Woods was always going to be a US Ryder Cup captain and 2027 is the perfect occasion. He was a great player-captain in Melbourne at the 2019 Presidents Cup and his appointment would ensure a very united team room. Who is not going to want to play their heart out for Tiger Woods?

On the European side, I think it could well be Luke Donald again. He has a very difficult decision to make as he would likely be offered it again in 2029 if Europe are successful in Ireland, as you hardly want to blood his successor away from home given the legacy he has created.

I am sure he will be very tempted to say no to finally relax and enjoy his life, but deep down he will find it hard saying no to his players and Ryder Cup Europe who absolutely adore him. If it isn’t Luke Donald then I don’t know who it could be. I truly feel 2027 is too early for Justin Rose so Edoardo Molinari may be second-favorite.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Given the job he has done, it would be no surprise to see Donald back at the helm for 2027 as, quite frankly, he deserves it. Obviously, it will come down to whether he wants to do it but, as of now, I wouldn't be surprised if he does a third term, even with the possibility of several names that could replace him.

For the USA, that task of captain selection will be tough. Does the PGA of America choose someone experienced, or opt for a player still competing? The obvious name that people are throwing about is Tiger Woods, but I can't see him captaining until maybe 2029 at a home Ryder Cup, so who comes in to replace Bradley?

The Americans need to re-build their Ryder Cup structure and, to do that, they will need a level-headed player.

It's worth noting that Brandt Snedeker is also the 2026 US Presidents Cup captain and, although it's rare to make the jump to Ryder Cup leader so soon after, the PGA of America may want to bring some consistency in to help with the re-build.

Although it's unclear who will be US captain, I wouldn't be surprised to see Snedeker lead the US out in 2027.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

As it relates to Team Europe, the answer is an easy one if the question is who 'should' be captain? Luke Donald. Whether he will or not depends on, firstly, whether he has the energy and determination to endure a third term (and likely a fourth after that).

And secondly, what do his family think? Hopefully he has been able to generate a healthy work-life balance over the past Ryder Cup cycle, but if Donald feels he has missed too many key moments in his family's life due to this role, he should rightly walk away.

Should that happen, I would entrust either one of the Molinari brothers with the task to ensure as much continuity as possible. But if the Donald family agrees, Team Europe is going to be extremely well set for a possible period of blue dominance.

From an American perspective, I know the obvious answer is Tiger Woods, but I'm not sure if one of the greatest golfers of all time will necessarily make the best Ryder Cup captain. You see it in various sports all the time - the great player just isn't able to transfer his greatness onto those he is coaching. I do wonder if it will be the same for Woods.

This might be more popular among European golf fans than US ones, but it could be worth giving Keegan Bradley another crack at it next time out.

He did a lot of things right at Bethpage, despite making a couple of critical errors, and his relationship with the event means he will give everything to finally enjoy a first win with much less pressure on his shoulders.

Bethpage mistakes aside, Bradley proved he had the respect and admiration of those around him in New York. With those learned lessons in his back pocket, he might be able to steer this stacked US team to a shock away win at long last.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

There will no doubt be clamor for Luke Donald to stay on for a third stint, but the issue is three turns effectively means four with the European desire for continuity ahead of an away Ryder Cup.

Even if Donald is up for it – which I suspect he wouldn't be – I'm not sure someone should have stewardship over the captaincy for that long.

To me, the obvious choice from a European standpoint is Justin Rose. The problem is he shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 45, and if he's appointed, would it create a problem similar to what the Americans just experienced with Keegan Bradley if he continues to play well?

I think it's probably the right call, though, as I can see him being a great captain away from home as well as on European soil – much like Donald, he's respected, methodical and passionate.

From a US perspective, I'm not sure any names really jump off the page. If Tiger Woods wants to be the captain, and I'm not entirely convinced he does, then I think he'd prefer to do it on home soil.

I'd be tempted to stick with Bradley, but if not, Webb Simpson is probably who I'd go with. He's likeable and popular and had experience as a vice-captain at Bethpage.