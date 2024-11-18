Sergio Garcia Rejoins DP World Tour
The Spaniard has rejoined the DP World Tour, opening up the possibility of him resuming his record-breaking career on the European Ryder Cup team
A little over 18 months after Sergio Garcia appeared to draw a line under his DP World Tour career by resigning from the circuit, he has rejoined it after paying fines he incurred for playing for LIV Golf.
The DP World Tour has confirmed the news to Golf Monthly while Garcia, who won The Masters in 2017, is listed in exemption Category 1, which is reserved for winners of the Race to Dubai Rankings between 2017 and 2024 and the four Majors from 2017 to 2025.
The Spaniard will be hoping the move paves the way for a potential return to the European Ryder Cup team.
Garcia is the all-time record points scorer at the match, but his eligibility for future editions rested on him settling his fines and being a member of the DP World Tour.
In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly earlier in November, Garcia said he hoped he could continue his Ryder Cup career.
He said: "I definitely hope so. I hope that things get better and I would love to.
"I’ve had talks with the European Tour and I still want to support the European Tour, so hopefully we all come to an agreement and that can be restored.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I feel like my game’s still good enough to play at least two or three Ryder Cups, so if I can keep that level going, hopefully everything gets sorted and we can get to that point."
One of the most solid indications of Garcia’s intention to do what was required to become eligible came in October when European captain Luke Donald appeared in a Year to Go Media Event in New York.
At the time, Donald revealed that not only had he spoken to Garcia, but that he was considering taking up DP World Tour membership again.
He explained: “Well, first of all, obviously he resigned his membership a couple years ago. But we have had some chats. He's considering rejoining. He'd have to follow all the rules and regulations like everyone else, and if he does that, again, he will be eligible to partake in the Ryder Cup.”
The possibility of Garcia eventually rejoining the DP World Tour had appeared likely even earlier. Before last year’s match at Marco Simone, The Telegraph’s James Corrigan reported that Garcia had attempted to pay his fines with the DP World Tour in the hope of rejoining and becoming eligible.
However, he later revealed to i’s Kevin Garside that he didn't pursue the ambition after he was told by then DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley that there was “no chance" of him rejoining the circuit.
Clearly, the possibility of returning one day had not been entirely extinguished, though. In February, Garcia told the Rick Shiels Golf Show that he was "going to be a member again of the European Tour" in order to "give myself the best possibility of playing the Ryder Cup".
That has now come to pass, though it remains to be seen if Garcia will make the team for the 11th time at the Bethpage Black edition next year.
The DP World Tour also confirmed to Golf Monthly that the appeal against the fines lodged by Garcia’s fellow LIV golfers Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk had not yet been heard, meaning they are able to continue playing on the circuit in the interim.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Women’s NCAA Division I Champion Adela Cernousek Turns Pro
Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek has announced she is turning professional, with a place in the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series on the horizon
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Proves Fierce Loyalty To Caddie With Heartfelt Message In Race To Dubai Victory Speech
Addressing Harry Diamond after winning the Race To Dubai, McIlroy thanked his best friend and called any stick he had received this year "unwarranted"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Proves Fierce Loyalty To Caddie With Heartfelt Message In Race To Dubai Victory Speech
Addressing Harry Diamond after winning the Race To Dubai, McIlroy thanked his best friend and called any stick he had received this year "unwarranted"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How All 10 DP World Tour Graduates Fared In The 2024 PGA Tour Season
Robert MacIntyre won twice while Matthieu Pavon also earned a big tournament victory...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cameron Smith is one of a host of big names competing at Royal Queensland Golf Club as the new DP World Tour season gets underway
By Mike Hall Published
-
44 LIV Golfers Confirmed For Saudi International
The majority of LIV's 54-man roster from 2024 are set to play the Asian Tour's season-ending event in Saudi Arabia
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Two LIV Golfers Claim Victory In Worldwide Events As Five Claim Top 10s
Lucas Herbert and Dean Burmester secured victories in New South Wales Open and Vodacom Origins of Golf, as the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith earned top 10 finishes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tearful Rory McIlroy Reacts To Seve Ballesteros Comparisons After Equalling Spaniard's Order Of Merit Record
In a highly-emotional interview immediately after holing the winning putt at the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy was asked about equalling Severiano Ballesteros' European Tour Order of Merit record
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Wins DP World Tour Championship To Clinch Double Victory In Dubai
The World No.3 has landed a sixth Race To Dubai title - capped off by a third DP World Tour Championship victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Who Has The Most DP World Tour Championship Titles?
The DP World Tour Championship has been the finale of the circuit’s season since 2009, when the Race to Dubai replaced the Order of Merit
By Mike Hall Published