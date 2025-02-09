WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Thomas Detry Holds Four-Shot Lead On Closing Holes At TPC Scottsdale

Refresh

CLOSE FROM DETRY Another birdie chance for the leader, this time at the 12th. Surely if this goes in it'll be as good as Detry's title. It tickles the lip of the cup but misses a touch right. Just a minute later, Daniel Berger moves into outright second with a birdie at the same hole, four behind Detry.

MACINTYRE ON THE MOVE Robert MacIntyre is now firmly in the running after a birdie at the 12th - his fourth of the day. That moves him into a tie for second, four off Detry. Straight after, at the 11th, Detry then makes a birdie to restore the five-shot lead he had at the start of the day. Soon after, Scottie Scheffler makes his second successive bogey at the 13th, and now he's eight behind. Surely it's all over for the World No.1?

SPIETH DOING SPIETH THINGS After his wayward tee shot at the 11th, Jordan Spieth is contemplating some shrubbery and how on earth he can find a safe route out of it for his ball, which sits inches to the right. Spieth is not exactly a stranger to getting into - and out of - tricky situations, and this time, he has his putter in his hand before digging it out, almost troubling another shrub before getting it somewhat safe, albeit not yet on the fairway and in the desert. He then follows it with a truly beautiful effort from 123 yards onto the green to leave a reasonable par chance. Naturally, he then completes his par putt to remain in contention. Never change, Jordan. Jordan Spieth just made par from here. pic.twitter.com/9Gz6MXizIjFebruary 9, 2025

SLIP-UPS FROM THE CHASING PACK Thomas Detry continues to go along nicely, but he's getting a helping hand from many in the chasing pack. Hojgaard is now six behind the Belgian, while Scottie Scheffler is almost, but not quite, at the "running out of holes" stage facing a tricky par putt on the 12th. Jordan Spieth, four behind, has also just sent his tee shot at the 11th way over to the right near some fans. And Scheffler's par putt misses left so he drops back to -13, six behind Detry.

NOT QUITE FOR SPIETH At the 1-th, Jordan Spieth has a 10-foot putt for birdie and the chance to move within three of the leader. It appears to be heading for the hole before breaking left at the last moment. It's a tap-in for par but he'll see that as a missed opportunity.

DETRY IN CONTROL Thomas Detry is doing what he needs to do here. Facing a long birdie putt on the ninth from the edge of the green, he rolls it to within a foot. Impressive composure from the Belgian. Moments later, Daniel Berger makes his second birdie of the day at the same hole to move into a tie for second with Jordan Spieth.

HEAVY GOING FOR HOJGAARD After three birdies in his first five holes, Rasmus Hojgaard's challenge seems to have run out of steam a bit. He bogeyed the sixth and seventh and while he arrested the slide with par at the eighth, it came after a poor misread with his birdie putt that slid alarmingly off target to the left.

BRILLIANT FROM DETRY Thomas Detry makes a fantastic recovery from 174 yards with his second shot at the eighth. With a tree for company, just in front and to the left of him, he finds the green to leave a birdie opportunity. If he's nervous about closing out his first PGA Tour win, it's not showing yet. The birdie chance misses right, but he should make par.

PLENTY AT STAKE There are some potentially great stories to emerge here. Detry and Hojgaard are looking for their first PGA Tour wins, then there's Daniel Berger five behind, who last won on the PGA Tour four years ago. Michael Kim's also in the mix and he last won on the PGA Tour seven years ago. Meanwhile, it's been almost three years since Jordan Spieth's last win. Then there's Scheffler, who looks like winning almost every time he sets foot on a course. While Detry is still in the driving seat, he's just hit a tree off his tee shot at the eighth, which could present a problem...

MISTAKE FROM SCOTTIE! With 110 yards to go at the par-4 ninth, Scottie Scheffler got within five feet with his second shot. That gives him a great chance of his fifth birdie of the day to stay well in contention with nine to play... and he misses! That's a shock, and it means he's still five behind Thomas Detry.

BREATHING SPACE FOR DETRY That will be a relief for the Belgian. Just when Rasmus Hojgaard looked like seriously threatening his grip at the top of the leaderboard, the Dane has made his first bogey of the day at the sixth. He shouldn't get too comfy, though, as Jordan Spieth is now just four behind after completing a 27-foot birdie putt at the seventh.

PLENTY TO THINK ABOUT FOR DETRY Even with a three-shot lead, this is a serious test for Detry, who is looking for his maiden PGA Tour win. He's had a reasonable start to the day, one-under after his first six, but Rasmus Hojgaard has started brilliantly with three birdies in his first five holes. And then there's the small matter of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is four-under through seven.

AWESOME FROM RASMUS At the fifth, Rasmus Hojgaard has just drained a 61 ft 6 in birdie putt! That puts serious pressure on Thomas Detry at the top of the leaderboard, with his lead now reduced to three... 🚨💣 WOAH. Rasmus Hojgaard from 61ft for birdie at the fifth!He gets to 3 back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uHxeaYWfCZFebruary 9, 2025

BIG BREAK FOR HOJGAARD After pushing his tee shot right Hojgaard is far enough away from the fence to hit a full shot. The Dane is forced to wait, though, as Berger and Detry are up first. Shaping his shot round the tree, Berger goes slightly long of the green. In Detry's world, he plays a good shot from the rough that doesn't spin. He will have a long two-putt coming up. Finally it's Hojgaard's turn and, just left of the fence, he is able to play a wedge on to the green, which is again some distance away from the hole. Unreal.Højgaard moves to three back of the lead @WMPhoenixOpen. https://t.co/eV41aYDPh3 pic.twitter.com/0WQPKzu7RsFebruary 9, 2025

BIRDIE FOR SPIETH pic.twitter.com/9FMhmgyZrRFebruary 9, 2025 After bogeying the fourth, Spieth rolls in a gorgeous birdie putt to get back to 14-under at the par 4 fifth. He is now five back of Detry. In the final group, Hojgaard has carved his tee shot right and is resting up against a metal fence. It's unclear as to what options he has yet. Up next is Detry, who pulls his drive left and into the wasteland, with Berger joining his playing partner in the desert.

SCHEFFLER AND HOJGAARD ON A CHARGE Here he comes... The World No.1 has started hot this Sunday and, at the par 4 sixth, Scheffler puts his second to eight-feet. Faced with a straight forward putt, it never looks anywhere else as the American makes a fourth birdie in six holes to get to 14-under. Like Scheffler, Hojgaard will need to go low to challenge and, at the par 3 fourth, the 23-year-old makes just the fourth birdie of the day there, rolling in a 12-footer. In the group, Detry and Berger both two-putt for pars.

KIM AND SPIETH BOGEY The par 3 fourth is playing as one of the toughest holes today and both Kim and Spieth fall back to 13-under-par after both make bogeys. It now means Hojgaard has solo second at 14-under. Speaking of Hojgaard, the Dane fires an impressive approach to around 15-feet, with Detry pulling his approach left and also finding the green, albeit a long way away. Last up is Berger, whose 8-iron from 180-yards also finds the putting surface, slightly closer than Hojgaard's.

BIRDIES FLYING IN Although Scheffler is well back of the leaders, it wouldn't be surprising to see the World No.1 contend today! At the par 4 fifth, he fires in a laser-like iron to around six-feet, with the birdie putt dropping to get him to 13-under. Back in the final group, Detry plays his chip shot past the hole but, from 15-feet, he converts for birdie and moves back to 19-under. There's even better news for the Belgian, as both Hojgaard and Berger fail to find their birdies. Detry's lead is now five.

MACINTYRE GETS TO 13-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) MacIntyre is enjoying yet another strong week on the PGA Tour and, at the par 3 fourth, he finds just the third birdie of the day as the Scot holes a lengthy putt. He is now 13-under, five back of Detry, who fires his approach at the par 5 third into the rough short of the green. It's on the correct side though, so should be a good chance to make birdie.

FAIRWAY FINDERS AT THE THIRD Although he made a bogey at the second, it seems that Detry is very focused this afternoon. What's more, at the par 5 third, the Belgian finds the fairway and will have a chance to go for the par 5 in two. Down the leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler has birdied two of his first four holes to get to 12-under, six back of Detry.

BOGEY FOR DETRY Finding the right fairway bunker with his tee shot at the second, Detry can only advance his approach into the greenside bunker, left of the green. It's a well played shot from the sand, but it rolls 15-feet by and Detry is unable to hole his par putt. He drops back to 18-under. Within the group, Hojgaard holes a lovely snaky 25-footer for birdie to get to 14-under, whilst Berger is able to get up-and-down from the fringe to stay level-par for his day and 13-under for the tournament.

KIM AND SPIETH MOVE TO 14-UNDER Playing the par 4 second, Michael Kim makes a great birdie following a wayward tee shot. Hitting from the wasteland, the American puts his second to 16-feet and converts to move to 14-under, five back of Detry. Not to be outdone, Kim's playing partner, Spieth, also makes his birdie putt to get to 14-under. The pair are teeing off in front of Detry's group, so will need to carry on their fine start to put him under pressure.

DETRY MAKES THE PERFECT START (Image credit: Getty Images) Detry's lead is now six shots at TPC Scottsdale! Perfect start from the former World Cup of Golf winner, who fires his approach to 12-feet and converts the left-to-right putt for an opening birdie. Alongside Detry, Berger sees his birdie attempt slide by the right side, whilst Hojgaard's birdie putt also goes the same way. They trail their playing partner by six.

LEADERS ARE OFF Getting their rounds underway, the final group of Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard and Berger have teed off at the first. In terms of their tee shots, Detry finds the left side of the fairway, whilst Hojgaard and Berger follow the 32-year-old and also find the short stuff. Up ahead on the green, Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy have all made par to begin their final day.