Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2025?

The Ryder Cup is one of the most exciting weeks of the golf calendar, with Team Europe and USA doing battle over three days of fierce competition. Steeped in tradition, one of the historic elements is how each nations plays hosts in alternate years.

For 2023, the event is in Italy for the first time, with Marco Simone Golf & Country Club's layout hosting 24 of the world's best players. Following the tournament, we will have to wait two years for the next edition, with the tournament moving to Bethpage Black in New York.

One of the best public golf courses in the USA, Bethpage Black has been the location of many huge events, including the 2002 and 2009 US Open, as well as the 2019 PGA Championship and 2012 and 2016 Barclays, a tournament that was part of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

In 2025, it will become just the second course in New York to stage the Ryder Cup, Oak Hill hosted in 1995 which was won Team Europe, with the crowd in New York expected to be rather rowdy.

The announcement news came on the 17th September 2013, with The PGA of America and State of New York revealing that the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup would be held at Bethpage Black over a five-year period, 2019-2024. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ryder Cup was moved to 2025, with the tournament going back to an odd-number format going forward.

Koepka was the last winner at Bethpage Black in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarded as one of the best golf courses in New York, Bethpage Black opened in 1936 and is renowned for being incredibly tough, which explains the sign on the first tee warning the course should only be played if you are a highly skilled golfer.

Players to have won here include Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka, with Woods the only player to break par that week at the 2002 US Open. During the tournament, Phil Mickelson also praised the New York golf fans with Lefty suggesting that a Ryder Cup could be played at Bethpage Black, as it would give the American players "a big advantage."

Although it is unclear as to who will be captaining the sides when they head to New York, Lefty could be a possible option. However, following his departure for LIV in 2022 and the recent news of a merger between the PIF of Saudi Arabia and PGA Tour, we will have to see what will happen in regards to Ryder Cup captains.

HOW TO GET TICKETS FOR THE 2025 RYDER CUP

Currently, tickets aren't on sale for the tournament, but individuals can receive updates by signing up on the Ryder Cup site. All you have to do is fill out a form and sign up, with updates being sent to your email box.

If you are interested in visiting the Ryder Cup from afar then it may also be worth checking out the various golf travel sites, who will likely be offering packages for the week's action.

RYDER CUP FUTURE VENUES

In 2025, Bethpage Black will play host for the first time, with the Ryder Cup moving to Adare Manor in 2027. Hazeltine will then feature for a second time in 2029, with the venue previously staging the tournament in 2016, where Team USA completed a comprehensive 17 - 11 win.