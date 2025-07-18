Rasmus vs Nicolai Hojgaard: How The Stats And Careers Compare Between Golf’s Power Twins

Back in 2021, Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard became the first brothers to win in back-to-back weeks on the DP World Tour.

In August that year, Rasmus claimed the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre; then Nicolai lifted the Italian Open at Marco Simone.

Four years later, aged 24, both players now have multiple victories to their name.

With the twins in action at The Open this week and currently going along very nicely, we take a look at the statistics and ask the question: who is the better twin?

Based on the statistics below, it's not an easy question to answer. Basically, they're both very good. They're both two of the longest hitters and best ball strikers in the game and they've each proven they can win at the elite European level multiple times - all before their 25th birthdays.

It's clear that neither player has peaked and the future is very bright.

Nicolai may have already forced himself onto the Ryder Cup team, but Rasmus has more victories on the DP World Tour.

Nicolai can also point to his best OWGR position to date (30th) and claim to be the slightly better player, but Rasmus has made fractionally more money on the DP World Tour (approximately €200,000).

True, Nicolai might say, but I've banked more than double than you on the other side of the pond!

We're coming down on the side of Nicolai, who made his Ryder Cup debut in Rome in 2022, as he also boasts more top 10s on the PGA Tour than his brother and a slightly better best Major Championship finish.

Key Statistics

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rasmus vs Nicolai Row 0 - Cell 0 Rasmus Nicolai OWGR (current v best) 76, 37 93, 30 DP World Tour Victories 5 3 DP World Tour Runners-Up 4 3 DP World Tour Top 10s 29 19 PGA Tour Victories 0 0 PGA Tour Top 10s 3 6 Best Major Finish T36 T16 Ryder Cup Apps 0 1

Talking of the Ryder Cup, heading into The Open at Royal Portrush, it's Rasmus who looks more likely to make Luke Donald's side for September's duel at Bethpage in New York.

Rasmus currently sits in seventh spot on the European team rankings, with his brother languishing down in 30th.

Of course, this is likely to change after the 153rd Open Championship, with a lot on points on the table.

So, maybe the answer to the question is that Nicolai was, but it's Rasmus who is enjoying the better season.

While Rasmus has had more success in Europe and Nicolai has played in the Ryder Cup, it's clear that both men are going to enjoy very successful careers.

Team Hojgaard wearing Ryder Cup Europe colors together one day, perhaps even this year, is almost a guarantee.