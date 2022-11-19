Report: Tiger Woods Declines Use Of Cart For Return To Golf
Tiger Woods will be making his first competitive appearance in four months at the Hero World Challenge
Less than a fortnight ago, Tiger Woods announced that his return to the game will come at the Hero World Challenge in December, following a four month break from the game as he recovers from a serious leg injury.
Making his return at Albany Golf Club and the Hero World Challenge, an event where Tiger is in fact host, there have been some questions as to whether he will use a golf cart or not. Now, according to journalist Dan Rapaport, the 15-time Major winner will in fact be walking.
Just confirmed that Tiger will *not* be taking a cart at Hero. From someone in his inner circle:“Can’t take a cart. This isn’t fantasy golf.”November 18, 2022
In a tweet by Rapaport, he explains: "Just confirmed that Tiger will *not* be taking a cart at Hero. From someone in his inner circle: 'Can’t take a cart. This isn’t fantasy golf.'"
Woods has not played a competitive tournament since missing the cut at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July, but has been seen at a few events such as Pebble Beach's Par 3 course.
At the end of 2021, Tiger was posed the question at the PNC Championship about the possibility of using a golf cart at future tournaments. However, the American's response certainly didn't leave anything to the imagination, as Tiger responded with "no, I absolutely wouldn't."
In October, close friend to Tiger, and former college team-mate at Stanford, Notah Begay III, stated that he felt Tiger would tee it up in the Bahamas, suggesting that: "We may see a late-minute introduction of a cart rule, that would be great - it will just be another chance for us to see how far he's come."
However, it appears he won't be needing a cart in the 20-man invitational event that gets underway on the 1st December, with it unclear as to whether he will be using a cart for the other tournaments planned for the same month.
Regarding Tiger's schedule, he is also set to feature in a star-studded match, with the 15-time Major winner pairing with Rory McIlroy, where they will play against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on the 10th December. From there, it is possible he will feature at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie.
Last year, Tiger and Charlie finished second behind Team Daly, with the Woods father-son duo setting a new birdie record en route to a closing 15-under-par final round.
