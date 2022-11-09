Tiger Woods To Return To Golf At Hero World Challenge

After weeks of speculation, Tiger Woods has revealed that he will participate in the Hero World Challenge at the end of the month.

The preliminary field for the tournament was announced last month. However, despite 17 of the 20 players being confirmed, there were still three slots available, offering hope that the 15-time Major winner would fill one.

Woods has not played a competitive tournament since missing the cut at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July. That was the 46-year-old’s third tournament of the year as he recovers from a career-threatening leg injury sustained in a car accident in February 2021.

Woods was spotted playing at Pebble Beach's par-3 course in October, but until this week, there had been no confirmation of when he would resume a competitive schedule. That changed earlier in the week when Woods was confirmed as one of the participants in the made-for-TV exhibition tournament The Match VII in December. Now, he has confirmed that he will also play in the tournament he hosts the week beforehand, at Albany in the Bahamas.

Woods made the announcement on Twitter, where he also revealed that Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood would fill the final two slots in the field. He wrote: "I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to and for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany! @K_Kisner @TommyFleetwood1"

The fact Woods has opted to play two tournaments in quick succession suggests he has recovered significant fitness following his travails in the three Majors he appeared in this year. Despite finishing a creditable 47th in the Masters at Augusta National, Woods was visibly limping by the end. Meanwhile, in May’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills, he had to withdraw after three rounds because of the discomfort caused by his injury. After opting to miss the US Open, he then appeared at St Andrews, where once again, he was far from his best.

Woods will tee it up alongside some of the world’s top players at the event, including defending champion Viktor Hovland, 2018 winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The tournament takes place in the week beginning 28 November.

