Report: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy To Feature In The Match VII
Four of the game's biggest names look set to appear in the seventh edition of exhibition match
The latest edition of 'The Match' is set to feature an all-star cast of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
According to the Fried Egg, multiple sources have reported the made-for-TV exhibition event has been pencilled in for December 10 at Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa and could even be played under floodlights.
Have heard from multiple sources that the next Match plans to include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. It's tentatively scheduled for 12/10 at Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa under the lights.November 2, 2022
Woods hasn't teed it up in competition since July's Open Championship at St Andrews but was spotted playing the par-3 course at Pebble Beach at the beginning of October.
It was expected he would next feature at the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, as he continues his recovery from career-threatening injuries sustained in a high-speed car crash in February of 2021.
At this year's Masters, Woods admitted he would never play a full schedule again and that he was lucky doctors were able to save his leg. Remarkably, he went on to make the cut at Augusta National and was inside the top-10 following a first-round 71.
Since then, the 15-time Major champion has shown glimpses of his best golf but has struggled to put four rounds together due to his physical condition. He was forced to withdraw after three rounds at the PGA Championship and opted to skip the US Open in order to prepare the The Open at St Andrews, where he missed the cut.
Woods has played in 'The Match' before, losing out to Phil Mickelson in the $9 million inaugural shootout before gaining revenge alongside Payton Manning as the duo defeated Mickelson and Tom Brady.
If confirmed, this will be the seventh iteration of the exhibition event and first for McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas. The teams are as yet unknown and a broadcaster hasn't been announced.
