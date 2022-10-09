Tiger Woods Spotted Playing Pebble Beach Par 3 Course

It’s been 86 days since we last saw Tiger in action at St Andrews, with the 15-time Major winner recently spotted at Pebble Beach

Tiger hits wedge shots at Pebble Beach
Since an emotional appearance at The 150th Open Championship, Tiger Woods has been pictured a number of times on and off the golf course, with the 15-time Major winner recently spotted at Pebble Beach, according to a series of tweets.

In the videos and pictures, which were shared via the Twitter page TWlegion, the 46 year-old is seen slowly but surely working his way back into the game by maneuvering around the short course (The Hay) at the iconic Monterey Peninsula venue, with Tiger tightening up his short game for when he eventually returns.

The 15-time Major winner strolled around Pebble Beach seemingly without any issues whilst being followed by a small procession who probably couldn’t believe their luck that one of, if not, the greatest golfer of all time was present.

Although there has been no date set for a return, it could be sooner than people think as reported by close friend, Notah Begay III, who stated in a recent interview: "I know as soon as he feels like he can be competitive - I think he got a good sense of what it’s going to take this past year - we’ll see him." 

The four time PGA Tour winner went on to add, "we might see him one time this fall. He might surprise everybody." However, it is worth noting that Tiger has been struggling with mobility issues since his crash following the Genesis Invitational in February 2021, and these persistent issues mean he has had to think extremely hard about his scheduling to make sure he can prolong his career on the PGA Tour. 

Tiger Woods cheers on Serena Williams at the US Open

Tiger was last seen supporting close friend and tennis star, Serena Williams, at the US Open

It was also mentioned by Begay that Tiger could get a golf cart exemption similar to John Daly. Normally, golfers are not permitted to use golf carts at PGA Tour events and are obliged to walk between shots.

The mention of a cart exemption came following Woods’ potential appearance at the Hero World Challenge in December later this year and, if Woods does decide to tee it up in the tournament, let it be known that he will be up against some of the planet's best golfers.

As of now there are 17 players confirmed, including world number one - Scottie Scheffler and last year's winner - Viktor Hovland.

