Tiger Woods Shuts Down Idea Of Using Cart On PGA Tour - "That's Just Not Who I Am."

The 15-time Major champions has been grabbing all the headlines this week at the PNC Championship, with Woods making his first tournament appearance since his horror car crash in February.

And, after a successful Pro-Am with his son Charlie, which saw a number of birdies being rolled in, as well as some classy shots from both players, Woods made his intentions clear regarding possibly using a cart on the PGA Tour.

Speaking to the media following the Pro-Am, the 15-time Major champion was asked the question "Could you envision, as this process goes on, even for a short time, applying for a cart?" Woods' answer certainly didn't tiptoe around the situation, with the American simply stating "No, I absolutely wouldn't."

Woods, who was using a cart in the Pro-Am, as well as in the event, went on to say "Definitely not for a PGA Tour event. That's just not who I am and if I can't play at that level, I can't play at that level. This is a different event, this is a fun event, you get guys in their 80's who are out here playing."

The tournament, which is made up of 40 players, or 20 teams of fathers, sons, daughters and even grandchildren, sees legends of the game teeing it up in an era when, perhaps, we would rarely see them in action on the course.

Woods acknowledges the use of carts in this event, with the 45-year-old humorously stating "If they didn't have carts, then we couldn't see the likes of Lee Trevino or Gary Player... Actually Gary is different, he'll be doing sprints on some of these holes, then push ups, then a bunch of sit ups on the green!

"But, you wouldn't see a lot of some of the legends that I grew up idolising, watching and who I got to play with early on in my career. They wouldn't get to play in these events because their bodies are too banged up.

"But the fact is they get to play with their child in this event, and a cart allows them to do that. They are all having a great time and that is what it's all about. It's about the bonding and having the time of our lives."

What we do know is that Woods is still far from tournament play, with the 45-year-old saying himself "The body isn't what it used to be" and that "It'll be a while" before he walks a course.

"I just don't have the endurance to walk this golf course which is pretty flat," he said "My leg is still not quite right yet and it's going to take time. I'm still a long, long way away from playing tournament golf.

"To be able to play tournament golf and recover, practice and train and hit golf balls after a round and do all of the things I need to do to be at a high level... I'm a long way from that."