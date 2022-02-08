Ras al Khaimah Classic Field 2022

The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates for the Ras al Khaimah Classic, a newly introduced event following the postponement of the Qatar Masters. Interestingly, it will be played at the same course as last week – Al Hamra Golf Club. The par 72 course proved to be little match for runaway winner, Nicolai Hojgaard, who secured his second DP World Title. His final round 68 placed him at 24-under-par for the tournament and four clear of England’s Jordan Smith.

"It's a very sweet victory. It has been such a grind today”, Hojgaard said immediately after his round. "I got off to a great start and then just struggled quite a bit. I had to dig deep out there and then the turning point came at 13. I saw that Jordan Smith had made a run and was two-up when I had gotten on the green. Thankfully, I managed to step up with a clutch finish”.

The emerging star pegs it up once again this week and will be looking to add to his Ryder Cup by taking advantage on a course which has already given him success.

Watching the UAE-swing gives us British folk some hope that spring is right around the corner and also that the future of European golf is in safe hands. Viktor Hovland has rocketed towards the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and you have the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before Nicolai Hojgaard does the same. It’s often hyperbole to over-compliment a player post victory but with little weakness to his game, and a mature head on young shoulders, it’s difficult not to.

If the course plays anything like it did last week, expect it to reward the long game. Hojgaard led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee and Tee-To-Green and finished third in Strokes Gained: Approach. A similar performance this week and we can expect the Dane to contend once again.

The likes of Callum Shinkwin will also be buoyed by this thought. The Englishman finished T21 (-11) for the tournament last week but excelled off the tee by finishing fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He lost strokes to the field with his putting but if he can sharpen that up between now and Thursday morning, a title challenge should ensue.

Haotong Li is another to keep an eye on. He opened with a two-over par 74 last week but followed with rounds of 66, 68 and a best of the week, 63, on his way to a T3 finish. Li, who lasted tasted victory at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic, seemingly found a way to play the course and will be looking to be the first name etched on the Ras al Khaimah Classic trophy.

RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC FIELD 2022

Issa ABOU EL ELA

Shergo AL KURDI

Maverick ANTCLIFF

Marcus ARMITAGE

Adri ARNAUS

Oliver BEKKER

Nino BERTASIO

Wil BESSELING

Gaganjeet BHULLAR

Lucas BJERREGAARD

Alexander BJÖRK

Thomas BJØRN

Richard BLAND

Kristoffer BROBERG

Steven BROWN

Julien BRUN

Rafa CABRERA BELLO

Jonathan CALDWELL

Jorge CAMPILLO

Alejandro CAÑIZARES

Laurie CANTER

John CATLIN

Ashley CHESTERS

George COETZEE

Thomas DETRY

Jamie DONALDSON

David DRYSDALE

Nacho ELVIRA

Oliver FARR

Ewen FERGUSON

Darren FICHARDT

Oliver FISHER

Ross FISHER

Grant FORREST

Ryan FOX

Sebastian GARCIA RODRIGUEZ

Alfredo GARCIA-HEREDIA

Daniel GAVINS

Ricardo GOUVEIA

Gavin GREEN

Julien GUERRIER

Arjun GUPTA

Chase HANNA

Joachim B. HANSEN

Justin HARDING

Sebastian HEISELE

Marcus HELLIGKILDE

Scott HEND

Nicolai HØJGAARD

Rasmus HØJGAARD

David HOWELL

Craig HOWIE

Daan HUIZING

Scott JAMIESON

Jazz JANEWATTANANOND

Matthew JORDAN

Rikard KARLBERG

Masahiro KAWAMURA

Maximilian KIEFFER

Marcus KINHULT

Søren KJELDSEN

Espen KOFSTAD

Jacques KRUYSWIJK

Frederic LACROIX

Joakim LAGERGREN

Romain LANGASQUE

Francesco LAPORTA

Pablo LARRAZÁBAL

David LAW

Thriston LAWRENCE

Hugo LEON

Alexander LEVY

Haotong LI

Zander LOMBARD

Hurly LONG

Mike LORENZO-VERA

Joost LUITEN

Robert MACINTYRE

Richard MCEVOY

Ross McGOWAN

Adrian MERONK

Guido MIGLIOZZI

Edoardo MOLINARI

Niklas Nørgaard MØLLER

James MORRISON

Lukas NEMECZ

Shaun NORRIS

Thorbjørn OLESEN

Wade ORMSBY

Adrian OTAEGUI

Chris PAISLEY

Renato PARATORE

Yannik PAUL

Andrea PAVAN

Matthieu PAVON

Eddie PEPPERELL

Tapio PULKKANEN

Alvaro QUIROS

Richie RAMSAY

Robert ROCK

Robin ROUSSEL

Kalle SAMOOJA

Ricardo SANTOS

Matti SCHMID

Marcel SCHNEIDER

Jason SCRIVENER

Cormac SHARVIN

Callum SHINKWIN

Marcel SIEM

Jack SINGH BRAR

Ahmad SKAIK

Jordan SMITH

Sebastian SODERBERG

Matthew SOUTHGATE

Richard STERNE

Brandon STONE

Andy SULLIVAN

Connor SYME

Santiago TARRIO

Sami VÄLIMÄKI

Darius VAN DRIEL

Daniel VAN TONDER

Craig VANCE

Nicolai VON DELLINGSHAUSEN

Justin WALTERS

Marc WARREN

Dale WHITNELL

Andrew WILSON

Oliver WILSON

Jeff WINTHER

Ashun WU

Fabrizio ZANOTTI

WHERE IS THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC?

The tournament will be played at Al Hamra Golf Club in in Al Jazirah Al Hamra, approximately 100km outside the city of Dubai.

WHO WON THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC LAST YEAR?

This is an inaugural tournament, meaning that it is to be played for the first time in its history. Whoever wins the tournament this week will be the first to have their name etched on the trophy.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC

The tournament purse this week is $2 million with the winner receiving $333k.