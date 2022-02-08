Ras al Khaimah Classic Field 2022
The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates this week. See who will be teeing it up at Al Hamra Golf Club
The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates for the Ras al Khaimah Classic, a newly introduced event following the postponement of the Qatar Masters. Interestingly, it will be played at the same course as last week – Al Hamra Golf Club. The par 72 course proved to be little match for runaway winner, Nicolai Hojgaard, who secured his second DP World Title. His final round 68 placed him at 24-under-par for the tournament and four clear of England’s Jordan Smith.
"It's a very sweet victory. It has been such a grind today”, Hojgaard said immediately after his round. "I got off to a great start and then just struggled quite a bit. I had to dig deep out there and then the turning point came at 13. I saw that Jordan Smith had made a run and was two-up when I had gotten on the green. Thankfully, I managed to step up with a clutch finish”.
The emerging star pegs it up once again this week and will be looking to add to his Ryder Cup by taking advantage on a course which has already given him success.
Watching the UAE-swing gives us British folk some hope that spring is right around the corner and also that the future of European golf is in safe hands. Viktor Hovland has rocketed towards the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and you have the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before Nicolai Hojgaard does the same. It’s often hyperbole to over-compliment a player post victory but with little weakness to his game, and a mature head on young shoulders, it’s difficult not to.
If the course plays anything like it did last week, expect it to reward the long game. Hojgaard led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee and Tee-To-Green and finished third in Strokes Gained: Approach. A similar performance this week and we can expect the Dane to contend once again.
The likes of Callum Shinkwin will also be buoyed by this thought. The Englishman finished T21 (-11) for the tournament last week but excelled off the tee by finishing fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He lost strokes to the field with his putting but if he can sharpen that up between now and Thursday morning, a title challenge should ensue.
Haotong Li is another to keep an eye on. He opened with a two-over par 74 last week but followed with rounds of 66, 68 and a best of the week, 63, on his way to a T3 finish. Li, who lasted tasted victory at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic, seemingly found a way to play the course and will be looking to be the first name etched on the Ras al Khaimah Classic trophy.
RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC FIELD 2022
- Issa ABOU EL ELA
- Shergo AL KURDI
- Maverick ANTCLIFF
- Marcus ARMITAGE
- Adri ARNAUS
- Oliver BEKKER
- Nino BERTASIO
- Wil BESSELING
- Gaganjeet BHULLAR
- Lucas BJERREGAARD
- Alexander BJÖRK
- Thomas BJØRN
- Richard BLAND
- Kristoffer BROBERG
- Steven BROWN
- Julien BRUN
- Rafa CABRERA BELLO
- Jonathan CALDWELL
- Jorge CAMPILLO
- Alejandro CAÑIZARES
- Laurie CANTER
- John CATLIN
- Ashley CHESTERS
- George COETZEE
- Thomas DETRY
- Jamie DONALDSON
- David DRYSDALE
- Nacho ELVIRA
- Oliver FARR
- Ewen FERGUSON
- Darren FICHARDT
- Oliver FISHER
- Ross FISHER
- Grant FORREST
- Ryan FOX
- Sebastian GARCIA RODRIGUEZ
- Alfredo GARCIA-HEREDIA
- Daniel GAVINS
- Ricardo GOUVEIA
- Gavin GREEN
- Julien GUERRIER
- Arjun GUPTA
- Chase HANNA
- Joachim B. HANSEN
- Justin HARDING
- Sebastian HEISELE
- Marcus HELLIGKILDE
- Scott HEND
- Nicolai HØJGAARD
- Rasmus HØJGAARD
- David HOWELL
- Craig HOWIE
- Daan HUIZING
- Scott JAMIESON
- Jazz JANEWATTANANOND
- Matthew JORDAN
- Rikard KARLBERG
- Masahiro KAWAMURA
- Maximilian KIEFFER
- Marcus KINHULT
- Søren KJELDSEN
- Espen KOFSTAD
- Jacques KRUYSWIJK
- Frederic LACROIX
- Joakim LAGERGREN
- Romain LANGASQUE
- Francesco LAPORTA
- Pablo LARRAZÁBAL
- David LAW
- Thriston LAWRENCE
- Hugo LEON
- Alexander LEVY
- Haotong LI
- Zander LOMBARD
- Hurly LONG
- Mike LORENZO-VERA
- Joost LUITEN
- Robert MACINTYRE
- Richard MCEVOY
- Ross McGOWAN
- Adrian MERONK
- Guido MIGLIOZZI
- Edoardo MOLINARI
- Niklas Nørgaard MØLLER
- James MORRISON
- Lukas NEMECZ
- Shaun NORRIS
- Thorbjørn OLESEN
- Wade ORMSBY
- Adrian OTAEGUI
- Chris PAISLEY
- Renato PARATORE
- Yannik PAUL
- Andrea PAVAN
- Matthieu PAVON
- Eddie PEPPERELL
- Tapio PULKKANEN
- Alvaro QUIROS
- Richie RAMSAY
- Robert ROCK
- Robin ROUSSEL
- Kalle SAMOOJA
- Ricardo SANTOS
- Matti SCHMID
- Marcel SCHNEIDER
- Jason SCRIVENER
- Cormac SHARVIN
- Callum SHINKWIN
- Marcel SIEM
- Jack SINGH BRAR
- Ahmad SKAIK
- Jordan SMITH
- Sebastian SODERBERG
- Matthew SOUTHGATE
- Richard STERNE
- Brandon STONE
- Andy SULLIVAN
- Connor SYME
- Santiago TARRIO
- Sami VÄLIMÄKI
- Darius VAN DRIEL
- Daniel VAN TONDER
- Craig VANCE
- Nicolai VON DELLINGSHAUSEN
- Justin WALTERS
- Marc WARREN
- Dale WHITNELL
- Andrew WILSON
- Oliver WILSON
- Jeff WINTHER
- Ashun WU
- Fabrizio ZANOTTI
WHERE IS THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC?
The tournament will be played at Al Hamra Golf Club in in Al Jazirah Al Hamra, approximately 100km outside the city of Dubai.
WHO WON THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC LAST YEAR?
This is an inaugural tournament, meaning that it is to be played for the first time in its history. Whoever wins the tournament this week will be the first to have their name etched on the trophy.
WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC
The tournament purse this week is $2 million with the winner receiving $333k.
