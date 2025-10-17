Rory McIlroy To Kick-Off 2026 Campaign With Dubai Double
Rory McIlroy is already building his schedule for next year, as he'll start his 2026 campaign with a double-header in Dubai
There's still a few events left for Rory McIlroy in 2025, but he's already building the start of his 2026 schedule, which will begin with a double-header in Dubai.
McIlroy has had an incredible year already, completing the career Grand Slam, winning his home Irish Open and then of course that infamous away Ryder Cup victory.
And it could still get even better for the Northern Irishman as he chases a fourth straight finish as European No.1 to end his glittering campaign.
In line with his new ethos of playing a more global schedule, McIlroy will then play in the Australian Open in December to bring the curtain down on 2025 - with his 2026 season then starting in the Middle East.
McIlroy equalled Seve Ballesteros with this sixth Harry Vardon Trophy last year after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time.
And the five-time Major champion is leading the way again as he looks to finish top of the Race To Dubai standings for a fourth straight year and seventh time overall - which would put him just one behind record winner Colin Montgomerie.
Once the DP World Tour season is officially over, McIlroy will head Down Under in December to the iconic Royal Melbourne to tee it up in the Australian Open - an event he won back in 2013.
That will bring an end to what has been an emotional but highly successful year for McIlroy - probably his most memorable considering the size of his achievements.
And he won't be out of action for too long as his 2026 will start at Dubai Creek in early January as the Dubai Invitational returns to the DP World Tour schedule.
McIlroy finished as runner-up to Tommy Fleetwood in the last staging of the Dubai Invitational in 2024, and will use the event to start his campaign again in 2026.
Rory McIlroy upcoming schedule
- November 6-9: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
- November 13-16: DP World Tour Championship
- December 4-7: Australian Open
- January 15-18: Dubai Invitational
- January 22-25: Dubai Desert Classic
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
