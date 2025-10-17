Rory McIlroy To Kick-Off 2026 Campaign With Dubai Double

There's still a few events left for Rory McIlroy in 2025, but he's already building the start of his 2026 schedule, which will begin with a double-header in Dubai.

McIlroy has had an incredible year already, completing the career Grand Slam, winning his home Irish Open and then of course that infamous away Ryder Cup victory.

And it could still get even better for the Northern Irishman as he chases a fourth straight finish as European No.1 to end his glittering campaign.

In line with his new ethos of playing a more global schedule, McIlroy will then play in the Australian Open in December to bring the curtain down on 2025 - with his 2026 season then starting in the Middle East.

McIlroy equalled Seve Ballesteros with this sixth Harry Vardon Trophy last year after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time.

And the five-time Major champion is leading the way again as he looks to finish top of the Race To Dubai standings for a fourth straight year and seventh time overall - which would put him just one behind record winner Colin Montgomerie.

Once the DP World Tour season is officially over, McIlroy will head Down Under in December to the iconic Royal Melbourne to tee it up in the Australian Open - an event he won back in 2013.

That will bring an end to what has been an emotional but highly successful year for McIlroy - probably his most memorable considering the size of his achievements.

And he won't be out of action for too long as his 2026 will start at Dubai Creek in early January as the Dubai Invitational returns to the DP World Tour schedule.

McIlroy finished as runner-up to Tommy Fleetwood in the last staging of the Dubai Invitational in 2024, and will use the event to start his campaign again in 2026.

Rory McIlroy upcoming schedule

November 6-9: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship November 13-16: DP World Tour Championship

DP World Tour Championship December 4-7: Australian Open

Australian Open January 15-18: Dubai Invitational

Dubai Invitational January 22-25: Dubai Desert Classic