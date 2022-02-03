Public Investment Fund Saudi International 2022 Live Stream

Having previously been a tournament hosted by the European Tour, the Saudi International in 2022 has become part of the Asian Tour and will see a whole host of stars tee it up.

Importantly, for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland, FreeSports will broadcast live action across the four days as some of the biggest names in golf assemble to take on the challenge of the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. For more details on this, read below.

We would be remiss if we didn't mention the strength of field here.

Dustin Johnson will look to continue his stellar performances in the event and he will be joined by Major champions Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry.

Also competing for a share of the $5million total prize are Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott and Paul Casey, among others.

So to miss none of the tournament, be sure to check out all of the 'how to watch' details below.

Saudi International Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. That means if you live outside the UK but want to watch the event, one way of doing so is getting a VPN, and using the FreeSports Player online.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Saudi International

All times EST

Thursday, February 3: 3am-5am, 6.30am-9.30am (Golf Channel)

Friday, February 4: 3am-5am, 6.30am-9.30am (Golf Channel)

Saturday, February 5: 3.30am-8am (Golf Channel)

Sunday, February 6: 3.30am-8am (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Saudi International

Thursday, February 3: 8am-10am (FreeSports)

Friday, February 4: 8am-10am (FreeSports)

Saturday, February 5: 8.30am-1pm (FreeSports)

Sunday, February 6: 8.30am-1pm (FreeSports)

In the UK, FreeSports is the place to go for your streaming needs of the event. FreeSports is owned by Premier Sports and is available on Sky HD Channel 422, Virgin TV HD Channel 553, Freeview Channel 64, BT/TalkTalk Channel 64 and online via the FreeSports Player.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Saudi International

Thursday, February 3: 8pm-1.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, February 4: 8pm-1.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, February 5: 8.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, February 6: 8.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Saudi Arabia action here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.