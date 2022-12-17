PNC Championship 2022 Live Stream

The PNC Championship takes place this week and it will see 20 Major champions compete in the two-day scramble tournament alongside a family member. Hosted at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, there are some huge names and legends of the sport down to compete as you can see from the full field list below.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will make their 3rd appearance in the event, with their best finish coming as runners-up last year behind John Daly and his son, University of Arkansas sophomore John Daly II. Some other big name current players are Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Nelly Korda alongside their family members.

Connor Cink - Stewart Cink

John Daly - Little John Daly Jr.

Brady Duval - David Duval

Matthew Faldo - Nick Faldo

Jim Furyk - Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington - Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda - Petr Korda

Carson Kuchar - Matt Kuchar

Bernhard Langer - Jason Langer

Sean Lehman - Tom Lehman

Justin Leonard - Luke Leonard

Will McGee - Annika Sorenstam

Mark O'Meara - Shaun O'Meara

Gary Player - Jordan Player

Greg Price - Nick Price

Qass Singh - Vijay SIngh

Jordan Spieth - Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas - Mike Thomas

Daniel Trevino - Lee Trevino

Charlie Woods - Tiger Woods

PNC Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs. VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 PNC Championship

All times EST

Saturday, December 17: 1pm-2pm (Peacock), 2pm-6pm (NBC)

Sunday, December 18: 11.30am-12.30pm (Peacock), 12.30pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 1.30pm-4.30pm (NBC)

NBC's Peacock and Golf Channel will televise a lot of the action and NBC itself will televise the closing stretches of both days as well. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 PNC Championship

Saturday, December 17: 6pm-9pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, December 18: 4.30pm-9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 PNC Championship

Sunday, December 18: 5am-10am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Monday, December 19: 3.30am-8.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from the event here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

