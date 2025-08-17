BMW Championship Leaderboard: Scottie Scheffler Chips In To Put Cherry On Top Of Fifth Season Victory

Refresh

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WINS 2025 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP Scheffler two-putts from 25 feet to close it out and lift the BMW Championship. That's his fifth PGA Tour win of the season, his 18th victory. He is the first player since Tiger Woods in 06-07 to win five times over consecutive seasons. Congratulations to Scottie once again!

MACINTYRE FINISHES SECOND A closing par writes off a tough 73 for MacIntyre, who finishes on unlucky 13-under-par.

FAIRWAYS AND GREENS This is a procession now. Scheffler knows the job is done. He finds the centre of the fairway and then the left front corner of the green. Two putts form there and it will be win number five this year. Wonder what took him so long?...

MACINTYRE STUNNED Off the back of Scheffler's incredible chip-in, MacIntyre makes a decent stab of his own but sees his ball dribble several feet past. The Scot tidies up for par, though, and will walk to the next wondering where it all went so wrong today.

HALL MAKES TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP England's Harry Hall started the week with dreams of making the Ryder Cup and 45th in the FedEx Cup standings. Those dreams could be realized now after a solo-seventh finish at the BMW Championship which has catapulted him into 27th on the season's standings.

GENIUS That is stupidly good. What can you say about Scottie Scheffler anymore? Both players in the final group send their tee shots through the back of the par-3 17th, but Scheffler goes first and shows why he is the best golfer in the world. Chipping out of the rough, he trickles his golf ball down the slope and watches it feed towards the hole before trickling in at deadweight. Think Tiger Woods at Augusta. The roar when it dropped was ear-splitting. Incredible. SCOTTIE. SCHEFFLER. ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!A chip-in birdie to take a two-shot lead on the 71st hole @BMWchamps! pic.twitter.com/nw6YitU0FAAugust 17, 2025

BURNS BLOWS HIS CHANCE What did I just say about that 17th? Burns went long with his tee shot and was clumsy with his chip down the slope. Putting from 15 feet away or more and in the fringe, Burns came up short with his par putt and has dropped another shot. He's now three back with just the 18th to play. That's very likely that for the American.

LUCKY 13-UNDER MacIntyre finally secures the first birdie of his final round, at the 16th hole. There's one stroke in it now going to an extremely tough par-3 hole.

FIRST GAIN INCOMING MacIntyre plays the 16th very nicely, finding the fairway and then sending his hybrid approach just through the back. A delicate chip towards the flag has left MacIntyre with a short birdie try as Scheffler - who has gone cross country down the par-5 hole - is in for par.

BURNS TO WITHIN TWO One of the best putters on tour relies on the flat stick once again to move level with MacIntyre at the 16th. A comfortable birdie takes Burns to 12-under with the par-3 17th to come.

CALL DR CHIPINSKI Harry Hall has just made a clumsy bogey at the par-5 16th, but how is this for a recovery from the Englishman? Having gone through the back of the par-3 17th, he opens up a wedge and sends his ball into orbit, making it land softly on the surface and trickling down the slope before dropping. The crowd went wild as soon as it fell in. It was almost Ryder Cup level of noise...

SCHEFFLER EXTENDS The World No.1 is in that position because of, in part, his ability to bounce back immediately from the rare errors he makes. Scheffler does exactly that after the bogey at 14 with a birdie at 15 and the lead is back to two strokes.

NO CIGAR MacIntyre still hasn't made a birdie through 15 holes of his final round after missing low from eight feet. No matter what has happened before, a four or five-over final round usually isn't going to get it done.

SCHEFFLER RECOVERS MacIntyre sends a lovely approach into the 15th and has inside 10 feet left for birdie. The Scot is rightly pleased with himself. But any smile may have quickly vanished after Scheffler sends his ball to an identical distance out of a right fairway bunker via a perfect lie.

CHANGING TIDES Does MacIntyre sense a change in the winds here? He positively bounces to the 15th tee and thumps his drive down the middle. Perfect. Potentially rocked by what just occurred, Scheffler pushes his tee shot into the right rough.

SHOCK Oh my goodness me. Scottie Scheffler missed his birdie try from 17 feet. That was marginally surprising. But what is genuinely shocking is the fact Scheffler then missed his return attempt for par from two feet! Scheffler's three-putt bogey almost missed as well from three feet, but he survives (just about) and the lead is now only one. Surely MacIntyre must start believing now? This has just become really tight all of a sudden. Scottie Scheffler's lead shrinks to one with four to play.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/o8Da1oeEZgAugust 17, 2025

NO REPEAT FOR MACINTYRE The 14th green is where MacIntyre shushed a fan on Saturday after making a superb putt, but there will be no repeat today after the left-hander dribbles his putt just to the right of target. A few positions behind, Tommy Fleetwood taps in for birdie and reaches 10-under.

ON THE BUBBLE With holes running out, Rickie Fowler and Akshay Bhatia are among those outside of the top-30. Fowler is T8th currently but has dropped four strokes in his past four holes. He doesn't look like he's going to take one back at the par-5 16th, either after running his chip through the back. Fowler fails with his birdie try and must settle for a birdie. That could be his Tour Championship race run...

RECOVERY FROM ROBERT From the right fairway bunker and with 186 yards to go at the 14th, MacIntyre drives one onto the putting surface - hole-high. He still has 30 feet, but it's a chance to generate some positive momentum. In response, Scheffler leaves his approach 15 feet underneath the hole from the centre of the fairway. It can look like such an easy game for the World No.1.