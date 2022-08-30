PGA Tour 2K23 Reveals Full List of Licensed Courses

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

2K today revealed the officially licensed courses available to play in PGA Tour 2K23.

In addition to 17 courses returning from PGA Tour 2K21, three new courses - the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club – round out a full list of 20 courses available at launch to keep "players swinging with swag and challenging their crews on a total of 360 unique fairways and dance floors."

In order to create pristine in-game renditions of real-life courses, 2K and HB Studios use a combination of aerial drone footage, lidar data, high resolution photography, and supporting assets provided by each course’s management to ensure each course is true to life and features realistic buildings, signage, hazards, fairways, greens and climate. The process ensures the most authentic PGA Tour video game experience available to date. Courses such as Riviera Country Club, home of the Genesis Open, which was recently named by PGA Tour as an elevated tournament for the next season, truly shine, down to the smallest detail.

The full list of courses available at launch in PGA Tour 2K23 includes:

Atlantic Beach Country Club;

Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course);

Copperhead (Innisbrook);

Detroit Golf Club;

East Lake Golf Club;

Quail Hollow Club;

Riviera Country Club;

St George’s Golf and Country Club;

The Renaissance Club;

TPC Boston;

TPC Deere Run;

TPC Louisiana;

TPC River Highlands;

TPC San Antonio;

TPC Sawgrass;

TPC Scottsdale;

TPC Southwind;

TPC Summerlin;

TPC Twin Cities; and

Wilmington Country Club (South Course).

Additional officially licensed courses - including Pebble Beach Golf Club, Spyglass Hill, and Torrey Pines North and South Courses - and new, custom courses created in PGA Tour 2K23’s Course Designer will be available post-launch and free to all players on all platforms.

PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are currently scheduled for release on 11 October, followed by PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition on 14 October, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and Steam.

PGA TOUR 2K23 TRAILER: