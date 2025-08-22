'Tell Spieth I’ll Play Him For Any Amount He Wants. I Win, I Get His Five Invites To The Signature Events' - Why PGA Tour Schedule Release Upset Veteran Duo
PGA Tour veterans Robert Garrigus and James Hahn did not react too well to having another Signature Event crop up on the 2026 schedule
It's fair to say certain aspects of the 2026 PGA Tour schedule have not gone down too well with some of the membership - notably the addition of another Signature Event.
The recently released 2026 PGA Tour schedule includes a ninth Signature Event - the as-yet unsponsored Miami Championship which will be held at Trump National Doral.
Signature Events were introduced to help fend off LIV Golf approaches as they offer bumper $20m prize funds for a smaller, limited field of 70 players and most without a halfway cut.
They're great for the elite, but not so great for those who don't make these fields, so they've not been hugely popular among what some may call the PGA Tour's rank and file players.
And two of them, veterans Robert Garrigus and James Hahn, had plenty to say on not only the new Signature Event but the direction the PGA Tour is heading with the huge outlay of cash being handed to just the very top tier of players.
“An extra signature event without a title sponsor at a course owned by the President. This is a joke, right?" Hahn told Golfweek.
Garrigus, who was practising alongside Hahn, added: “What is happening to our Tour?”
“So, does that mean one more sponsor invite for Jordan Spieth? Tell Spieth I’ll play him for any amount he wants. I win, I get his five invites to the signature events.”
Jordan Spieth gets a mention as he'll likely follow Rickie Fowler in getting plenty of sponsor invites after finishing outside top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Fowler got invites into six of the eight Signature Events and profited by making The Open and finishing top 50 this time around - but taking those spots off players higher up the rankings didn't sit well with many.
'The PIP was the biggest joke'
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp was thrilled with the schedule he said was compiled with input from the Player Advisory Council, but it did not go down well with Hahn.
"They just put it together and work it out as the problems come,” Hahn added. “They’ve made so many mistakes at this point that it’s no surprise they’re still working out the kinks to the FedEx Cup.”
Hahn, who has served on the Policy Board, cites the now abandoned Player Impact Program as another example of another wrong turn the Tour is taking in handing out millions to top players for no reason.
“How do you bring something up that affects our Tour in a bad way and call out the BS without sounding like you’re complaining?” Hahn said.
“Every time I say something like that, whoever wants to run their mouth says, ‘Play better.’ It has nothing to do with play better. I’m talking about our business.
"I’m not talking about me making more money, I’m talking about our business being sustainable. We’re talking about giving away $200+ million in three years for what? For nothing. The PIP was the biggest joke.”
Although Garrigus and Hahn are in the twilight of their careers, their views are no doubt shared by those around them in the standings - and illustrate the job Rolapp has on his hands to repair some damaged trust between a lot of lower-ranked PGA Tour players and the leadership.
